CONWAY, Ark., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine learning, mixed reality and blockchain, today announced the launch of the fourth cohort of the 10X Growth Accelerator. A partnership between The Conductor, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and Metova, the 10x Growth Accelerator program consists of a practical, peer-driven entrepreneurship education curriculum, leadership coaching and support services, access to capital, and connection to an expanded support network.
Applications for the 10X Growth Accelerator are due April 17, 2020. The program will begin on May 19, 2020. To apply for the 10X Growth Accelerator, please visit: https://www.arconductor.org/10x.
"As a world leader in leveraging technology to help companies and industries digitally transform, and an Arkansas based company, we are honored to lend our expertise to local technology startups and ventures," said Josh Smith, Metova CEO. "Past Accelerator cohorts have been inspiring, productive, and also a lot of fun. We're looking forward to meet and mentor up-and-coming Arkansas businesses, to nurture and accelerate their ideas, technology and trajectory."
A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and an AWS Advanced Consulting and Technology Partner, Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies solve problems in industries ranging from services and entertainment, to finance and logistics – and everything in between. Specializing in evaluating a companies' existing technology and their customers' needs, Metova helps companies prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.
ABOUT METOVA
Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends through industry-trusted surveys, analysis, reporting and more. This ongoing pipeline of information combined with world-leading development, design, marketing, and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.