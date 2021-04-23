LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC announced today the opening of a newly constructed state-of-the-art storage facility in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. The 100% climate-controlled self-storage facility offers 908 units encompassing 95,000 rentable square feet (RSF) and features an enclosed, heated, drive-thru space on the ground floor designed to accommodate Minnesota's snowy winters.

The new Coon Rapids storage facility is located at 3021 124th Avenue in a vibrant retail corridor along Main Street with tremendous exposure from Highway 10. Best-in-class features include a modern retail storage office, secure, controlled access, 24-hour video surveillance, exterior LED lighting, and storage-to-office communication speakers located throughout the facility.

The new location is an eco-friendly structure featuring a rooftop solar panel installation to increase the energy efficiency of the facility and have a positive overall impact on the environment.

Customers at the facility will benefit from access to a self-service kiosk inside the main vestibule. Available 24/7, the kiosk provides a convenient option for renting a unit or making a payment and has live online support available.

The state-of-the-art storage facility is one of the newest self-storage centers built in this market in more than 10 years. "We are excited to bring modern and sophisticated storage that features heated drive-thru storage to the residents and business in Coon Rapids and nearby communities," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage LLC.

Metro Self Storage is a Midwest-based self storage provider with over 45-years of experience providing clean, well-maintained friendly storage facilities. The Coon Rapids store expands the company's presence in the Minneapolis market to eight stores.

Metro offers contact-free storage rentals, a free 7-day storage hold, online reservations, online bill-pay options, extended customer service hours, and friendly, top-tier storage teams at all locations.

About Metro Storage LLC

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the trademark "Metro Self Storage" in the US, and is one of the top 10 largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 140 stores covering 14 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B," and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, and Costa Rica. More information about the firm is available at http://www.metrostoragecorporate.com.

Media Contact

PJ Richards, Metro Storage LLC, (847) 235-8932, prichards@metrostorage.com

