MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

 By MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $9.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.62%, compared to 2.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 21.35%, compared to 15.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.21% for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.0%, compared to 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 42.9% for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $256.9 million, or 13.5%, to $2.15 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $236.4 million, or 14.5%, to $1.87 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $266.0 million, or 18.0%, to $1.75 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.60%, compared to 4.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.19% for the first quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and continues to take protective measures during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing. At the same time, the Company continues to closely monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. Meanwhile, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to twelve months. The Small Business Administration (the "SBA") made debt relief payments for the principal, interest and fee payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of March 31, 2021, we had nine non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $26.5 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is a decline from the active payment deferrals as of December 31, 2020 that were granted to 14 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $42.0 million. Included in the current non-SBA payment deferrals were four loans totaling $10.7 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 37.3% in the hotel industry and no loans in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2021, we had approved three month payment deferrals for 14 SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $32.6 million ($8.1 million unguaranteed book balance). Of these SBA payment deferrals, eight loans totaling $18.0 million ($4.5 million unguaranteed book balance) were in the restaurant industry and no loans were in the hotel industry. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 49 loans totaling $123.4 million in the hotel industry and 117 loans totaling $36.7 million in the restaurant industry.

As of March 31, 2021, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 63.0% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average amortized LTV of approximately 55.6%. As of March 31, 2021, only 0.4% of our residential mortgages remain on hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for two to six months. This is a significant decrease from the first round of payment deferrals granted during the second quarter of 2020, which made up 19.2% of our residential mortgage balances as of June 30, 2020, and a slight decrease from the last round of payment deferrals granted during the fourth quarter of 2020, which made up 1.0% of our residential mortgage balances as of December 31, 2020.

As a preferred SBA lender, we are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and implemented by the SBA to help provide loans to our business customers in need. During the first round of PPP funding in the second and third quarters of 2020, the Company approved and funded over 1,800 PPP loans totaling $97.0 million. These PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances and all PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As of April 20, 2021, the SBA had granted forgiveness for these PPP loans totaling $29.1 million, or 30.0% of PPP loans funded.

The Economic Aid Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020, authorized an additional $284.5 billion in new PPP funding and extends the authority of lenders to make PPP loans through March 31, 2021. We participated in this new round of PPP loan funding by offering first and second draw loans. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approved and funded 773 loans totaling $46.7 million under this new round of PPP loan funding.

Based on the Company's capital levels as of March 31, 2021, conservative underwriting policies, low LTV ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to continue to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and remain well capitalized.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.5 million, or 37.3%, from $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.1 million, an increase in noninterest income of $2.0 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $369,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $643,000 and an increase in provision for income taxes of $1.4 million.  Net income increased $3.2 million, or 32.2%, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.6 million and an increase in noninterest income of $577,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $559,000 and an increase in provision for income taxes of $878,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $22.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.8 million, or 14.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a six basis points increase in the yield on average loans and a $231.5 million increase in average loan balances. We also recognized PPP loan fee income of $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. As compared to the first quarter of 2020, interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $2.1 million, or 10.3%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $469.7 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $273,000, or 19.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 12 basis points decrease in the cost of average money market deposits and a 24 basis points decrease in the cost of average time deposits. As compared to the first quarter of 2020, interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $3.5 million, or 75.5%, primarily due to a 150 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $234.1 million decrease in higher cost average time deposits.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 4.60% compared to 4.46% for the previous quarter, an increase of 14 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 18 basis points to 0.38% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 5 basis points to 4.85% from 4.80% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $252.4 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $231.5 million and a $28.5 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $210.6 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $211.4 million and average borrowings decreased by $725,000. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a one basis point impact on the yield on average loans and a three basis points impact on the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 41 basis points to 4.60% from 4.19%, primarily due to a 140 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.21 billion and a decrease of 57 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.90 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $371.5 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $469.7 million increase in average loans, offset by a $67.7 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts and a $32.0 million decrease in average securities purchased under agreements to resell. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $156.5 million from the first quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $144.9 million and  an increase in average borrowings of $11.6 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $8.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 33.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage and SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans. During the first quarter of 2021, we recorded a $896,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $200,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.03 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $577,000, or 7.6%, primarily due to the increase in mortgage loan fees and SBA servicing income, offset by a decrease in gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $263.7 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $120.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. There were no mortgage loan sales during the first quarter of 2021 compared to mortgage loan sales of $92.7 million during the same period in 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $10.7 million, a decrease of $369,000, or 3.3%, from $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2021 increased by $559,000, or 5.5%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and loan related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 45.1% and 42.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 25.5%, compared to 24.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 26.6% for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $256.9 million, or 13.5%, from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $549.8 million, or 34.3%, from $1.60 billion at March 31, 2020. The $256.9 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $236.4 million and cash and due from banks of $29.0 million, partially offset by a $5.5 million decrease in federal funds sold and $1.6 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $549.8 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $605.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.7 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and due from banks of $31.2 million, securities purchased under agreements to resell of $40.0 million and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $4.9 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $236.4 million, or 14.5%, compared to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $605.2 million, or 48.0%, compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $206.9 million increase in residential mortgages, a $29.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $6.5 million increase in construction and development loans, offset by a $4.1 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 or March 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $266.0 million, or 18.0%, compared to total deposits of $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $503.0 million, or 40.5%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the $83.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $135.4 million increase in money market accounts, $11.7 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $34.6 million increase in time deposits. The increase in money market accounts was mostly due to the addition of $135.2 million in brokered money market accounts during the quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $546.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $462.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $321.0 million at March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 31.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 31.3% at December 31, 2020 and 25.8% at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020 and $921.9 million at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 68.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 68.7% at December 31, 2020 and 74.2% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.00%, compared to 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net recovery of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020. We continue to include qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation in light of the continued economic uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million from $16.9 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.5 million from $14.3 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was due to a $1.1 million decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.63% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.62% at December 31, 2020 and 0.54% at March 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021 and $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2021 and 0.66% at December 31, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 98.33% at March 31, 2021, compared to 77.40% and 49.47% at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts







Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President & Chief Financial Officer

Chief Accounting Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA







As of and for the Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Selected income statement data: 

































Interest income



$

22,672



$

19,839



$

18,131



$

19,083



$

20,556



Interest expense





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,240





4,646



Net interest income





21,534





18,428





15,939





15,843





15,910



Provision for loan losses





1,599





956





1,450





1,061







Noninterest income





8,186





6,138





7,964





5,500





7,509



Noninterest expense





10,708





11,077





10,150





9,724





10,049



Income tax expense





4,432





3,079





2,918





2,819





3,554



Net income





12,981





9,454





9,385





7,739





9,816



Per share data:

































Basic income per share



$

0.51



$

0.37



$

0.37



$

0.30



$

0.38



Diluted income per share



$

0.50



$

0.37



$

0.36



$

0.30



$

0.38



Dividends per share



$

0.10



$

0.09



$

0.09



$

0.11



$

0.11



Book value per share (at period end)



$

9.95



$

9.54



$

9.23



$

8.94



$

8.76



Shares of common stock outstanding





25,674,573





25,674,573





25,674,067





25,674,067





25,529,891



Weighted average diluted shares





25,881,827





25,870,885





25,858,741





25,717,339





25,736,435



Performance ratios:

































Return on average assets





2.62

%



2.14

%



2.20

%



1.89

%



2.44

%

Return on average equity





21.35





15.78





16.22





13.92





18.21



Dividend payout ratio





19.91





24.60





24.78





36.53





28.80



Yield on total loans





5.20





5.14





5.05





5.69





6.11



Yield on average earning assets





4.85





4.80





4.51





4.93





5.42



Cost of average interest bearing liabilities





0.38





0.56





0.91





1.32





1.78



Cost of deposits





0.36





0.55





0.94





1.38





1.86



Net interest margin





4.60





4.46





3.97





4.09





4.19



Efficiency ratio(1)





36.03





45.09





42.46





45.56





42.91



Asset quality data (at period end): 

































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment





0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.01

%



(0.01)

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO





0.84





1.03





1.19





1.00





1.13



ALL to nonperforming loans





98.33





77.40





54.24





59.66





49.47



ALL to loans held for investment





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.58





0.54



Balance sheet and capital ratios:

































Gross loans held for investment to deposits





107.33

%



110.48

%



109.50

%



101.48

%



101.67

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits





31.28





31.28





34.44





33.28





25.83



Common equity to assets





11.85





12.90





13.63





13.32





13.94



Leverage ratio





12.23





13.44





13.44





13.44





13.40



Common equity tier 1 ratio





19.23





20.00





21.09





21.75





21.75



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





19.23





20.00





21.09





21.75





21.75



Total risk-based capital ratio





20.15





20.86





21.96





22.53





22.44



Mortgage and SBA loan data: 

































Mortgage loans serviced for others



$

856,432



$

961,670



$

1,063,500



$

1,136,824



$

1,186,825



Mortgage loan production





263,698





194,951





120,337





48,850





120,076



Mortgage loan sales





















92,737



SBA loans serviced for others





521,182





507,442





500,047





476,629





464,576



SBA loan production





76,558





34,631





52,742





114,899





43,447



SBA loan sales





22,399





25,505





37,923





35,247





29,958





(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







As of the Quarter Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

ASSETS































Cash and due from banks



$

169,775



$

140,744



$

109,263



$

208,325



$

201,020

Federal funds sold





4,444





9,944





17,268





7,444





6,618

Cash and cash equivalents





174,219





150,688





126,531





215,769





207,638

Securities purchased under agreements to resell













40,000





40,000





40,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)





18,739





18,117





18,204





18,415





18,182

Loans





1,866,785





1,630,344





1,459,899





1,364,989





1,261,603

Allowance for loan losses





(11,735)





(10,135)





(9,339)





(7,894)





(6,859)

Loans less allowance for loan losses





1,855,050





1,620,209





1,450,560





1,357,095





1,254,744

Loans held for sale





















Accrued interest receivable





10,515





10,671





7,999





8,270





5,534

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





3,951





6,147





5,723





4,873





4,873

Premises and equipment, net





13,663





13,854





14,083





14,231





14,344

Operating lease right-of-use asset





10,483





10,348





10,786





11,220





11,663

Foreclosed real estate, net





3,844





3,844





282





423





423

SBA servicing asset, net





10,535





9,643





10,173





8,446





7,598

Mortgage servicing asset, net





11,722





12,991





14,599





16,064





16,791

Bank owned life insurance





36,033





35,806





35,578





20,450





20,335

Other assets





5,606





5,171





5,355





6,501





2,417

Total assets



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873



$

1,721,757



$

1,604,542

































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

546,164



$

462,909



$

460,679



$

449,185



$

320,982

Interest-bearing deposits





1,199,756





1,016,980





877,112





900,713





921,899

Total deposits





1,745,920





1,479,889





1,337,791





1,349,898





1,242,881

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





80,000





110,000





100,000





80,000





80,000

Other borrowings





479





483





491





3,060





3,097

Operating lease liability





11,048





10,910





11,342





11,769





12,198

Accrued interest payable





206





222





310





549





760

Other liabilities





61,332





51,154





52,843





47,060





41,871

Total liabilities



$

1,898,985



$

1,652,658



$

1,502,777



$

1,492,336



$

1,380,807

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Preferred stock





















Common stock





257





257





257





257





255

Additional paid-in capital





55,977





55,674





55,098





54,524





54,142

Retained earnings





199,102





188,705





181,576





174,518





169,606

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





39





195





165





122





(268)

Total shareholders' equity





255,375





244,831





237,096





229,421





223,735

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873



$

1,721,757



$

1,604,542

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Interest and dividend income:

































Loans, including Fees



$

22,500



$

19,658



$

17,880



$

18,826



$

19,508



Other investment income





170





164





187





196





882



Federal funds sold





2





17





64





61





166



Total interest income





22,672





19,839





18,131





19,083





20,556





































Interest expense:

































Deposits





992





1,262





2,046





3,096





4,514



FHLB advances and other borrowings





146





149





146





144





132



Total interest expense





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,240





4,646





































Net interest income





21,534





18,428





15,939





15,843





15,910





































Provision for loan losses





1,599





956





1,450





1,061









































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





19,935





17,472





14,489





14,782





15,910





































Noninterest income:

































Service charges on deposit accounts





373





350





309





277





376



Other service charges, commissions and fees





3,398





3,223





2,076





990





2,256



Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





















2,529



Mortgage servicing income, net





166





(82)





235





783





372



Gain on sale of SBA loans





1,854





1,625





2,265





1,276





1,301



SBA servicing income, net





2,133





724





2,931





1,959





516



Other income





262





298





148





215





259



Total noninterest income





8,186





6,138





7,964





5,500





7,609





































Noninterest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits





6,699





6,822





6,416





5,749





6,513



Occupancy





1,275





1,293





1,302





1,277





1,211



Data Processing





308





313





287





201





277



Advertising





145





138





127





140





161



Other expenses





2,281





2,511





2,018





2,357





1,987



Total noninterest expense





10,708





11,077





10,150





9,724





10,149





































Income before provision for income taxes





17,413





12,533





12,303





10,558





13,370



Provision for income taxes





4,432





3,079





2,918





2,819





3,554



Net income available to common shareholders



$

12,981



$

9,454



$

9,385



$

7,739



$

9,816



 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Three Months Ended







March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

125,699



$

72



0.23

%

$

97,228



$

70



0.29

%

$

193,361



$

802



1.67

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell















7,826





13



0.66





32,033





140



1.76



Securities available for sale





18,164





100



2.23





17,983





98



2.17





16,664





106



2.56



Total investments





143,863





172



0.48





123,037





181



0.59





242,058





1,048



1.74



Construction and development





40,954





531



5.26





34,145





453



5.28





27,233





397



5.86



Commercial real estate





491,635





7,078



5.84





488,746





6,779



5.52





476,684





7,520



6.34



Commercial and industrial





152,433





1,920



5.11





138,021





1,376



3.97





60,019





979



6.56



Residential real estate





1,068,495





12,930



4.91





860,977





11,018



5.09





718,469





10,571



5.92



Consumer and other





174





41



95.56





261





32



48.78





1,629





41



10.12



Gross loans(2)





1,753,691





22,500



5.20





1,522,150





19,658



5.14





1,284,034





19,508



6.11



Total earning assets





1,897,554





22,672



4.85





1,645,187





19,839



4.80





1,526,092





20,556



5.42



Noninterest-earning assets





111,164















111,078















93,504













Total assets





2,008,718















1,756,265















1,619,596













Interest-bearing liabilities: 



















































NOW and savings deposits





92,312





47



0.21





78,697





41



0.21





58,202





43



0.30



Money market deposits





534,192





337



0.26





346,193





328



0.38





189,262





669



1.42



Time deposits





491,913





608



0.50





482,162





893



0.74





726,034





3,802



2.11



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,118,417





992



0.36





907,052





1,262



0.55





973,498





4,514



1.86



Borrowings





87,483





146



0.68





88,208





149



0.67





75,876





132



0.70



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,205,900





1,138



0.38





995,260





1,411



0.56





1,049,374





4,646



1.78



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





483,691















453,984















299,088













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





72,534















68,702















54,325













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





556,225















522,686















353,413













Shareholders' equity





246,593















238,319















216,809













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,008,718













$

1,756,265













$

1,619,596













Net interest income









$

21,534













$

18,428













$

15,910







Net interest spread















4.47















4.24















3.64



Net interest margin















4.60















4.46















4.19







(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA







As of the Quarter Ended







March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020













% of









% of









% of









% of









% of



(Dollars in thousands)



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Construction and Development



$

52,202



2.8

%

$

45,653



2.8

%

$

38,607



2.6

%

$

42,847



3.1

%

$

36,477



2.9

%

Commercial Real Estate





473,281



25.3





477,419



29.2





447,596



30.6





429,019



31.3





431,205



34.1



Commercial and Industrial





166,915



8.9





137,239



8.4





146,880



10.0





141,540



10.3





60,183



4.8



Residential Real Estate





1,181,385



63.0





974,445



59.6





831,334



56.7





755,521



55.2





734,262



58.1



Consumer and other





169







183







505



0.1





967



0.1





1,454



0.1



Gross loans



$

1,873,952



100.0

%

$

1,634,939



100.0

%

$

1,464,922



100.0

%

$

1,369,894



100.0

%

$

1,263,581



100.0

%

Unearned income





(7,167)









(4,595)









(5,023)









(4,905)









(1,978)







Allowance for loan losses





(11,735)









(10,135)









(9,339)









(7,894)









(6,859)







Net loans



$

1,855,050







$

1,620,209







$

1,450,560







$

1,357,095







$

1,254,744







 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS







As of the Quarter Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Nonaccrual loans



$

9,071



$

10,203



$

9,730



$

10,335



$

10,944



Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing























Accruing troubled debt restructured loans





2,863





2,891





7,487





2,896





2,922



Total non-performing loans





11,934





13,094





17,217





13,231





13,866



Other real estate owned





3,844





3,844





282





423





423



Total non-performing assets



$

15,778



$

16,938



$

17,499



$

13,654



$

14,289





































Nonperforming loans to gross loans





0.64

%



0.80

%



1.18

%



0.97

%



1.10

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.73





0.89





1.01





0.79





0.89



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans





98.33





77.40





54.24





59.66





49.47



 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES







As of and for the Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



Balance, beginning of period



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

7,894



$

6,859



$

6,839



Net charge-offs/(recoveries):

































Construction and development























Commercial real estate





(3)





107





(3)





(3)





(2)



Commercial and industrial





4





51













(25)



Residential real estate























Consumer and other





(2)





2





8





29





7



Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)





(1)





160





5





26





(20)



Provision for loan losses





1,599





956





1,450





1,061







Balance, end of period



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

7,894



$

6,859



Total loans at end of period



$

1,873,952



$

1,634,939



$

1,464,922



$

1,369,894



$

1,263,581



Average loans(1)



$

1,753,691



$

1,522,150



$

1,407,670



$

1,330,729



$

1,241,138



Net charge-offs to average loans





0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.01

%



(0.01)

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.58





0.54





(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-reports-earnings-for-first-quarter-2021-301275966.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.