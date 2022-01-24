MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $61.7 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $36.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.33%, compared to 2.61% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 24.80%, compared to 25.23% for the third quarter of 2021 and 15.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 33.7%, compared to 34.8% for the third quarter of 2021 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $355.9 million, or 12.9%, to $3.11 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $143.4 million, or 6.1%, to $2.51 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $151.2 million, or 7.2%, to $2.26 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 2.51%, compared to 2.17% for 2020.
  • Return on average equity was 23.55%, compared to 16.02% for 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.1%, compared to 44.0% for 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $1.21 billion, or 63.7%, to $3.11 billion from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020.  
  • Total loans increased by $874.7 million, or 53.7%, to $2.51 billion from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by $783.1 million, or 52.9%, to $2.26 billion from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.45% compared to 4.18% in 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $563,000, or 3.3%, from $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.4 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $2.0 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $599,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $2.0 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $1.5 million. Net income increased $8.0 million, or 84.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $11.2 million, an increase in noninterest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $410,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.

Net income was $61.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $25.3 million, or 69.5%, from $36.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $38.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $6.6 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $3.5 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $7.3 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $8.5 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $212.2 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $708,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million recognized during the third quarter of 2021. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $11.0 million, or 55.5%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $931.3 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $101,000, or 8.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $186.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained relatively flat. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by $175,000, or 12.4%, primarily due to a 28 basis points decrease in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.15% compared to 4.57% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 43 basis points to 4.32% from 4.75% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by four basis points to 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $385.6 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $212.2 million and a $157.0 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $410.5 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $186.1 million and average borrowings increased by $224.4 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a six basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 31 basis points to 4.15% from 4.46%, primarily due to a 48 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.83 billion and a 32 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.03 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.19 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $931.3 million increase in average loans and a $248.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.04 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $658.5 million and an increase in average borrowings of $376.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 21.4%, from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, mortgage and Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in other income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $237.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $368.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a $676,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset and a $460,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 22.0%, primarily due to the increase in service charges on deposit accounts, mortgage servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in SBA servicing income.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $33.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 24.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA serving income and gains on sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $1.20 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $484.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $92.7 million of mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $12.5 million, a decrease of $599,000, or 4.6%, from $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits mainly due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 13.0%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $48.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 17.8%, from $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits due to increased commissions earned from higher loan volume, loan and other real estate owned related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 34.8% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 35.1% compared with 44.0% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.5%, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2021 and 24.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25.3% compared to 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $355.9 million, or 12.9%, from $2.75 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 63.7%, from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020. The $355.9 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $143.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $188.1 million, equity securities of $10.4 million and securities available for sale of $9.2 million. The $1.21 billion increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $874.7 million, cash and due from banks of $291.8 million and bank owned life insurance of $23.6 million, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.8 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $143.4 million, or 6.1%, compared to $2.36 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $874.7 million, or 53.7%, compared to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $160.4 million increase in residential mortgages and a $17.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $25.3 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $9.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $151.2 million, or 7.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.11 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $783.1 million, or 52.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $181.4 million increase in money market accounts and a $46.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $47.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $31.1 million decrease in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $592.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $640.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $462.9 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 26.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 30.3% at September 30, 2021 and 31.3% at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.47 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 73.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 69.7% at September 30, 2021 and 68.7% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $956,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.01%, compared to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.3 million from $13.1 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $1.5 million from $16.9 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $342,000 increase in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing, offset by a $756,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2021 and 0.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021, $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021 and $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, 0.71% at September 30, 2021 and 0.66% at December 31, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 143.69% at December 31, 2021, compared to 189.44% and 77.40% at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of December 31, 2021, we had two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $8.1 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is consistent with the active payment deferrals as of September 30, 2021 that were granted to two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $8.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, we had four SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $6.5 million ($1.6 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals.  As of January 20, 2022, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $95.1 million, or 98.0% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $34.9 million, or 56.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Year Ended







December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Selected income statement data: 













































Interest income



$

30,857



$

29,324



$

25,888



$

22,672



$

19,839



$

108,741



$

77,609



Interest expense





1,236





1,135





1,063





1,138





1,411





4,572





11,489



Net interest income





29,621





28,189





24,825





21,534





18,428





104,169





66,120



Provision for loan losses





546





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





6,929





3,467



Noninterest income





7,491





9,532





8,594





8,186





6,138





33,803





27,211



Noninterest expense





12,512





13,111





12,093





10,708





11,077





48,424





41,100



Income tax expense





6,609





5,149





4,728





4,432





3,079





20,918





12,370



Net income





17,445





16,882





14,393





12,981





9,454





61,701





36,394



Per share data:













































Basic income per share



$

0.69



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.51



$

0.37



$

2.41



$

1.42



Diluted income per share



$

0.68



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.50



$

0.37



$

2.39



$

1.41



Dividends per share



$

0.14



$

0.12



$

0.10



$

0.10



$

0.09



$

0.46



$

0.40



Book value per share (at period end)



$

11.40



$

10.84



$

10.33



$

9.95



$

9.54



$

11.40



$

9.54



Shares of common stock outstanding





25,465,236





25,465,236





25,578,668





25,674,573





25,674,573





25,465,236





25,674,573



Weighted average diluted shares





25,720,128





25,729,043





25,833,328





25,881,827





25,870,885





25,788,781





25,798,549



Performance ratios:













































Return on average assets





2.33

%



2.61

%



2.53

%



2.62

%



2.14

%



2.51

%



2.17

%

Return on average equity





24.80





25.23





22.51





21.35





15.78





23.55





16.02



Dividend payout ratio





20.52





18.24





17.95





19.91





24.60





19.17





28.32



Yield on total loans





4.93





5.16





5.21





5.20





5.14





5.11





5.47



Yield on average earning assets





4.32





4.75





4.79





4.85





4.80





4.65





4.91



Cost of average interest bearing liabilities





0.24





0.28





0.31





0.38





0.56





0.29





1.15



Cost of deposits





0.27





0.28





0.29





0.36





0.55





0.29





1.20



Net interest margin





4.15





4.57





4.60





4.60





4.46





4.45





4.18



Efficiency ratio(1)





33.71





34.76





36.19





36.03





45.09





35.10





44.04



Asset quality data (at period end): 













































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment





0.01

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO





0.61





0.55





0.67





0.84





1.03





0.61





1.03



ALL to nonperforming loans





143.69





189.44





147.82





98.33





77.40





143.69





77.40



ALL to loans held for investment





0.67





0.69





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.67





0.62



Balance sheet and capital ratios:













































Gross loans held for investment to deposits





110.98

%



112.15

%



106.31

%



107.33

%



110.48

%



110.98

%



110.48

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits





26.18





30.32





31.30





31.28





31.28





26.18





31.28



Common equity to assets





9.34





10.04





10.50





11.85





12.90





9.34





12.90



Leverage ratio





9.44





10.34





11.14





12.23





13.44





9.44





13.44



Common equity tier 1 ratio





16.72





16.61





17.75





18.97





20.00





16.72





20.00



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





16.72





16.61





17.75





18.97





20.00





16.72





20.00



Total risk-based capital ratio





17.73





17.64





18.72





19.88





20.86





17.73





20.86



Mortgage and SBA loan data: 













































Mortgage loans serviced for others



$

608,208



$

669,358



$

746,660



$

856,432



$

961,670



$

608,208



$

961,670



Mortgage loan production





237,195





368,790





326,507





263,698





194,951





1,196,190





484,214



Mortgage loan sales





























92,737



SBA loans serviced for others





542,991





549,818





549,238





521,182





507,442





542,991





507,442



SBA loan production





52,727





85,265





67,376





80,466





34,631





285,834





245,719



SBA loan sales





30,169





37,984





34,158





22,399





25,505





124,710





128,633











(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







As of the Quarter Ended





December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

ASSETS































Cash and due from banks



$

432,523



$

250,995



$

309,289



$

169,775



$

140,744

Federal funds sold





8,818





2,294





4,644





4,444





9,944

Cash and cash equivalents





441,341





253,289





313,933





174,219





150,688

Equity securities





11,386





993













Securities available for sale (at fair value)





25,733





16,507





16,722





18,739





18,117

Loans





2,505,070





2,361,705





2,091,767





1,866,785





1,630,344

Allowance for loan losses





(16,952)





(16,445)





(13,860)





(11,735)





(10,135)

Loans less allowance for loan losses





2,488,118





2,345,260





2,077,907





1,855,050





1,620,209

Loans held for sale





















Accrued interest receivable





11,052





10,737





10,668





10,515





10,671

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





19,701





12,201





8,451





3,951





6,147

Premises and equipment, net





13,068





13,302





13,557





13,663





13,854

Operating lease right-of-use asset





9,338





9,672





10,078





10,483





10,348

Foreclosed real estate, net





3,618





4,374





4,656





3,844





3,844

SBA servicing asset, net





10,234





10,916





11,155





10,535





9,643

Mortgage servicing asset, net





7,747





8,593





9,529





11,722





12,991

Bank owned life insurance





59,437





59,061





36,263





36,033





35,806

Other assets





5,385





5,323





4,921





5,606





5,171

Total assets



$

3,106,158



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489

































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

592,444



$

640,312



$

618,054



$

546,164



$

462,909

Interest-bearing deposits





1,670,576





1,471,515





1,356,777





1,199,756





1,016,980

Total deposits





2,263,020





2,111,827





1,974,831





1,745,920





1,479,889

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





500,000





300,000





200,000





80,000





110,000

Other borrowings





459





468





474





479





483

Operating lease liability





9,861





10,241





10,648





11,048





10,910

Accrued interest payable





204





208





202





206





222

Other liabilities





42,391





51,330





67,431





61,332





51,154

Total liabilities



$

2,815,935



$

2,474,074



$

2,253,586



$

1,898,985



$

1,652,658

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Preferred stock





















Common stock





255





255





256





257





257

Additional paid-in capital





51,559





51,181





52,924





55,977





55,674

Retained earnings





238,577





224,711





210,910





199,102





188,705

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(168)





7





164





39





195

Total shareholders' equity





290,223





276,154





264,254





255,375





244,831

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

3,106,158



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income:











































Loans, including Fees



$

30,496



$

29,127



$

25,728



$

22,500



$

19,658



$

107,851



$

75,872

Other investment income





360





196





159





170





164





885





1,429

Federal funds sold





1





1





1





2





17





5





308

Total interest income





30,857





29,324





25,888





22,672





19,839





108,741





77,609













































Interest expense:











































Deposits





1,069





968





919





992





1,262





3,948





10,918

FHLB advances and other borrowings





167





167





144





146





149





624





571

Total interest expense





1,236





1,135





1,063





1,138





1,411





4,572





11,489













































Net interest income





29,621





28,189





24,825





21,534





18,428





104,169





66,120













































Provision for loan losses





546





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





6,929





3,467













































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





29,075





25,610





22,620





19,935





17,472





97,240





62,653













































Noninterest income:











































Service charges on deposit accounts





466





446





411





373





350





1,696





1,312

Other service charges, commissions and fees





3,015





4,147





3,877





3,398





3,223





14,437





8,545

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





























2,529

Mortgage servicing income, net





95





132





(957)





166





(82)





(564)





1,308

Gain on sale of SBA loans





2,895





3,358





2,845





1,854





1,625





10,952





6,467

SBA servicing income, net





634





1,212





1,905





2,133





724





5,884





6,130

Other income





386





237





513





262





298





1,398





920

Total noninterest income





7,491





9,532





8,594





8,186





6,138





33,803





27,211













































Noninterest expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits





7,819





8,679





6,915





6,699





6,822





30,112





25,500

Occupancy





1,206





1,295





1,252





1,275





1,293





5,028





5,083

Data Processing





252





257





283





308





313





1,100





1,078

Advertising





148





131





117





145





138





541





566

Other expenses





3,087





2,749





3,526





2,281





2,511





11,643





8,873

Total noninterest expense





12,512





13,111





12,093





10,708





11,077





48,424





41,100













































Income before provision for income taxes





24,054





22,031





19,121





17,413





12,533





82,619





48,764

Provision for income taxes





6,609





5,149





4,728





4,432





3,079





20,918





12,370

Net income available to common shareholders



$

17,445



$

16,882



$

14,393



$

12,981



$

9,454



$

61,701



$

36,394

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Three Months Ended







December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

345,311



$

241



0.28

%

$

188,296



$

111



0.23

%

$

97,228



$

70



0.29

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

























7,826





13



0.66



Investment securities





33,682





120



1.41





17,244





86



1.98





17,983





98



2.17



Total investments





378,993





361



0.38





205,540





197



0.38





123,037





181



0.59



Construction and development





50,142





639



5.06





53,871





727



5.35





34,145





453



5.28



Commercial real estate





524,770





7,680



5.81





507,039





7,648



5.98





488,746





6,779



5.52



Commercial and industrial





77,911





1,353



6.89





102,813





2,576



9.94





138,021





1,376



3.97



Residential real estate





1,800,390





20,804



4.58





1,577,276





18,144



4.56





860,977





11,018



5.09



Consumer and other





189





20



41.98





208





32



61.04





261





32



48.78



Gross loans(2)





2,453,402





30,496



4.93





2,241,207





29,127



5.16





1,522,150





19,658



5.14



Total earning assets





2,832,395





30,857



4.32





2,446,747





29,324



4.75





1,645,187





19,839



4.80



Noninterest-earning assets





140,594















123,888















111,078













Total assets





2,972,989















2,570,635















1,756,265













Interest-bearing liabilities: 



















































NOW and savings deposits





136,102





64



0.19





115,775





59



0.20





78,697





41



0.21



Money market deposits





949,148





550



0.23





757,654





432



0.23





346,193





328



0.38



Time deposits





480,303





455



0.38





506,049





477



0.37





482,162





893



0.74



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,565,553





1,069



0.27





1,379,478





968



0.28





907,052





1,262



0.55



Borrowings





465,141





167



0.14





240,704





167



0.28





88,208





149



0.67



Total interest-bearing liabilities





2,030,694





1,236



0.24





1,620,182





1,135



0.28





995,260





1,411



0.56



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





592,300















600,388















453,984













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





70,915















84,568















68,702













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





663,215















684,956















522,686













Shareholders' equity





279,080















265,497















238,319













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,972,989













$

2,570,635













$

1,756,265













Net interest income









$

29,621













$

28,189













$

18,428







Net interest spread















4.08















4.47















4.24



Net interest margin















4.15















4.57















4.46







(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Year Ended







December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

207,771



$

500



0.24

%

$

147,431



$

1,056



0.72

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell















29,932





271



0.91



Investment securities





21,573





390



1.81





17,806





410



2.30



Total investments





229,344





890



0.39





195,169





1,737



0.89



Construction and development





48,076





2,513



5.23





31,658





1,685



5.32



Commercial real estate





503,968





29,750



5.90





478,481





27,316



5.71



Commercial and industrial





119,640





8,407



7.03





112,313





5,301



4.72



Residential real estate





1,437,377





67,058



4.67





763,136





41,391



5.42



Consumer and other





188





123



65.43





989





179



18.10



Gross loans(2)





2,109,249





107,851



5.11





1,386,577





75,872



5.47



Total earning assets





2,338,593





108,741



4.65





1,581,746





77,609



4.91



Noninterest-earning assets





122,038















98,504













Total assets





2,460,631















1,680,250













Interest-bearing liabilities:



































NOW and savings deposits





112,943





222



0.20





68,610





166



0.24



Money market deposits





726,268





1,693



0.23





248,633





1,731



0.70



Time deposits





499,856





2,033



0.41





596,325





9,021



1.51



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,339,067





3,948



0.29





913,568





10,918



1.20



Borrowings





223,027





624



0.28





82,955





571



0.69



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,562,094





4,572



0.29





996,523





11,489



1.15



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing deposits





559,797















394,338













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





76,727















62,153













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





636,524















456,491













Shareholders' equity





262,013















227,236













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,460,631













$

1,680,250













Net interest income









$

104,169













$

66,120







Net interest spread















4.36















3.76



Net interest margin















4.45















4.18







(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.





(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA







As of the Quarter Ended







December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020













% of









% of









% of









% of









% of



(Dollars in thousands)



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Construction and Development



$

38,857



1.6

%

$

64,140



2.7

%

$

58,668



2.8

%

$

52,202



2.8

%

$

45,653



2.8

%

Commercial Real Estate





520,488



20.7





503,417



21.2





475,658



22.7





473,281



25.3





477,419



29.2



Commercial and Industrial





73,072



2.9





82,099



3.5





134,076



6.4





166,915



8.9





137,239



8.4



Residential Real Estate





1,879,012



74.8





1,718,593



72.6





1,430,843



68.1





1,181,385



63.0





974,445



59.6



Consumer and other





79







238







169







169







183





Gross loans



$

2,511,508



100.0

%

$

2,368,487



100.0

%

$

2,099,414



100.0

%

$

1,873,952



100.0

%

$

1,634,939



100.0

%

Unearned income





(6,438)









(6,782)









(7,647)









(7,167)









(4,595)







Allowance for loan losses





(16,952)









(16,445)









(13,860)









(11,735)









(10,135)







Net loans



$

2,488,118







$

2,345,260







$

2,077,907







$

1,855,050







$

1,620,209







 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS







As of the Quarter Ended







December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



Nonaccrual loans



$

8,759



$

5,955



$

6,623



$

9,071



$

10,203



Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing





342



















Accruing troubled debt restructured loans





2,697





2,726





2,753





2,863





2,891



Total non-performing loans





11,798





8,681





9,376





11,934





13,094



Other real estate owned





3,618





4,374





4,656





3,844





3,844



Total non-performing assets



$

15,416



$

13,055



$

14,032



$

15,778



$

16,938





































Nonperforming loans to gross loans





0.47

%



0.37

%



0.45

%



0.64

%



0.80

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.50





0.47





0.56





0.73





0.89



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans





143.69





189.44





147.82





98.33





77.40



 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Year Ended







December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 



December 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



Balance, beginning of period



$

16,445



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

10,135



$

6,839



Net charge-offs/(recoveries):













































Construction and development































Commercial real estate





39





(4)





23





(3)





107





55





99



Commercial and industrial













60





4





51





64





26



Residential real estate































Consumer and other









(2)





(3)





(2)





2





(7)





46



Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)





39





(6)





80





(1)





160





112





171



Provision for loan losses





546





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





6,929





3,467



Balance, end of period



$

16,952



$

16,445



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

16,952



$

10,135



Total loans at end of period



$

2,511,508



$

2,368,487



$

2,099,414



$

1,873,952



$

1,634,939



$

2,511,508



$

1,634,939



Average loans(1)



$

2,453,402



$

2,241,207



$

1,979,556



$

1,753,691



$

1,522,150



$

2,109,249



$

1,365,129



Net charge-offs to average loans





0.01

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.67





0.69





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.67





0.62







(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

 

