ATLANTA, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $13.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Annualized return on average equity was 13.92%, compared to 18.21% for the first quarter of 2020 and 29.61% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Efficiency ratio of 45.6%, compared to 42.9% for the first quarter of 2020 and 36.3% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Total loans increased by $103.4 million, or 8.2%, to $1.36 billion from the previous quarter.
- $96.1 million in loans funded to almost 1,800 customers under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
- Total deposits increased by $107.0 million, or 8.6%, to $1.35 billion from the previous quarter.
- Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery ratio of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020 and a net charge-off ratio of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company is closely monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.
We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to ninety days. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had 89 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $157.5 million who were approved for a three month payment deferral. Of these non-SBA payment deferrals, 23 loans totaling $71.0 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.4% were in the hotel industry and 13 loans totaling $9.0 million with a weighted average LTV of 52.7% were in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 48 loans totaling $117.4 million in the hotel industry and 115 loans totaling $38.6 million in the restaurant industry.
As a preferred SBA lender, we participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approved and funded almost 1,800 PPP loans totaling $96.1 million. The PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances.
As of June 30, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 55.2% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average LTV of approximately 57.8%. As of June 30, 2020, 19.2% of our residential mortgages were approved for a hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for three months. The following table presents our outstanding residential mortgage balances, weighted average amortized LTVs and approved payment deferrals by property state.
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
Approved Payment Deferrals
% of Total
Outstanding
Mortgage
Weighted
Outstanding
State
Loan Balance
Portfolio
Average LTV
Loan Balance
% of State
New York
$ 347,285
46.0%
55.9%
$ 81,825
23.6%
Georgia
182,491
24.2%
59.1%
29,824
16.3%
Pennsylvania
50,199
6.6%
61.9%
3,244
6.5%
New Jersey
42,581
5.6%
56.6%
8,646
20.3%
Texas
37,997
5.0%
60.4%
5,852
15.4%
Florida
34,777
4.6%
60.6%
5,578
16.0%
Virginia
27,068
3.6%
57.4%
4,659
17.2%
Other (AL, CA, DC, CT, MA, MD)
33,123
4.4%
60.0%
5,661
17.1%
Total residential real estate loans
$ 755,521
100.0%
57.8%
$ 145,289
19.2%
Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 21.2%, from $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $2.1 million and the increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, partially offset by the decrease in noninterest expense of $425,000 while net interest income remained flat. Net income decreased $5.3 million, or 40.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $6.6 million and a $1.1 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by the increase in net interest income of $595,000 and a slight decrease of $210,000 in noninterest expense.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 7.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, and a 144 basis points decrease in the yield on average federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash account. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 8.3%, primarily due to a 42 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans, while average loan balances increased by only $7.4 million.
Interest expense totaled $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 30.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 48 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $69.4 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $2.3 million, or 41.8%, primarily due to a 85 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $175.1 million decrease in average time deposit balances.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.09% compared to 4.19% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 10 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 46 basis points to 1.32% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 49 basis points to 4.93% from 5.42% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $30.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $46.7 million, offset by a $26.3 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $62.2 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $69.4 million and average borrowings increased by $7.2 million. PPP loan interest and fee income recognized during the quarter, which is included in interest and fees on commercial and industrial loans, had a 17 basis points dilutive impact on the yield on average loans and a 20 basis points dilutive impact on the net interest margin.
As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 18 basis points to 4.09% from 4.27%, primarily due to a 91 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $987.2 million and a decrease of 90 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.56 billion. Average earning assets increased by $123.6 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $91.3 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts, $25.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell and $7.4 million in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $15.8 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $76.1 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 27.7%, from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees as mortgage volume significantly declined during the quarter and no gains were earned from the sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the quarter. We recorded a $531,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset and a $857,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset during the second quarter of 2020. These servicing asset gains had a $0.04 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $6.6 million, or 54.5%, primarily due to the decrease in mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $188.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2020 compared to mortgage loan sales of $205.9 million during the same period a year ago.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $425,000, or 4.2%, from $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased by $210,000, or 2.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 42.9% and 36.3% for the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 44.3% compared with 40.3% for the same period in 2019.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 26.7%, compared to 26.6% for the first quarter of 2020 and 25.6% for the second quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $117.2 million, or 7.3%, from $1.60 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $197.2 million, or 12.9%, from $1.52 billion at June 30, 2019. The $117.2 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $103.4 million and cash and due from banks of $7.3 million, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $197.2 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $57.2 million, securities purchased under agreements to resell of $25.0 million, and loans held for investment of $176.6 million, partially offset by a $69.7 million decrease in loans held for sale.
Loans
Loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, were $1.36 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, or 8.2%, compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $176.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from prior quarter was primarily due to a $81.4 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $21.3 million increase in residential mortgages. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no loans held for sale at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Loans held for sale were $69.7 million at June 30, 2019.
Deposits
Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.35 billion, an increase of $107.0 million, or 8.6%, compared to total deposits of $1.24 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $53.7 million, or 4.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.30 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $128.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits and $38.5 million increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $73.9 million decrease in time deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits and money market accounts was partially due to a large portion of our PPP loan funds being deposited into our customer's accounts at the bank.
Noninterest bearing deposits were $449.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $321.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $309.3 million at June 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 33.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 25.8% at March 31, 2020, and 23.9% at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $900.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $921.9 million at March 31, 2020, and $986.8 million at June 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 66.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 74.2% at March 31, 2020, and 76.1% at June 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020, and a net charge-off of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2019. We increased the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the quarter. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming assets totaled $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $635,000 from $14.3 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $3.1 million from $16.8 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to a $609,000 decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.58% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.54% at both March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.62%. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 59.66% at June 30, 2020, compared to 49.47% and 38.67% at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
19,083
$
20,556
$
20,625
$
21,908
$
20,818
$
39,639
$
40,680
Interest expense
3,240
4,646
5,681
5,929
5,570
7,886
10,628
Net interest income
15,843
15,910
14,944
15,979
15,248
31,753
30,052
Provision for loan losses
1,061
—
—
—
—
1,061
—
Noninterest income
5,500
7,509
9,360
11,001
12,098
13,109
19,532
Noninterest expense
9,724
10,049
9,840
10,162
9,934
19,873
19,998
Income tax expense
2,819
3,554
3,794
4,462
4,452
6,373
7,894
Net income
7,739
9,816
10,670
12,356
12,960
17,555
21,692
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.30
$
0.38
$
0.42
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.69
$
0.90
Diluted income per share
$
0.30
$
0.38
$
0.42
$
0.50
$
0.53
$
0.68
$
0.89
Dividends per share
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.22
$
0.20
Book value per share (at period end)
$
8.94
$
8.76
$
8.49
$
8.00
$
7.58
$
8.94
$
7.58
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,674,067
25,529,891
25,529,891
24,305,378
24,305,378
25,674,067
24,305,378
Weighted average diluted shares
25,717,339
25,736,435
25,586,733
24,502,621
24,386,049
25,731,714
24,427,642
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.89
%
2.44
%
2.57
%
3.07
%
3.44
%
2.16
%
2.94
%
Return on average equity
13.92
18.21
20.40
26.44
29.61
16.03
25.46
Dividend payout ratio
36.53
28.80
26.36
21.79
18.85
32.21
22.57
Yield on total loans
5.69
6.11
6.04
6.22
6.11
5.90
6.15
Yield on average earning assets
4.93
5.42
5.27
5.78
5.83
5.17
5.81
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
1.32
1.78
2.06
2.23
2.23
1.56
2.16
Cost of deposits
1.38
1.86
2.15
2.29
2.23
1.63
2.17
Net interest margin
4.09
4.19
3.82
4.22
4.27
4.14
4.30
Efficiency ratio(1)
45.56
42.91
40.49
37.66
36.33
44.30
40.33
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.01
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
(0.11)
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.00
1.13
1.30
1.18
1.41
1.00
1.41
ALL to nonperforming loans
59.66
49.47
46.54
47.19
38.67
59.66
38.67
ALL to loans held for investment
0.58
0.54
0.59
0.54
0.54
0.58
0.54
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
101.48
%
101.67
%
88.97
%
94.46
%
91.88
%
101.48
%
91.88
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
33.28
25.83
22.34
23.30
23.87
33.28
23.87
Common equity to assets
13.32
13.94
13.28
11.82
12.09
13.32
12.09
Leverage ratio
13.44
13.40
12.70
11.68
11.67
13.44
11.67
Common equity tier 1 ratio
21.75
21.75
21.31
18.82
17.99
21.75
17.99
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
21.75
21.75
21.31
18.82
17.99
21.75
17.99
Total risk-based capital ratio
22.53
22.44
22.01
19.51
18.66
22.53
18.66
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
1,136,824
$
1,186,825
$
1,168,601
$
1,122,551
$
1,016,352
$
1,136,824
$
1,016,352
Mortgage loan production
48,850
120,076
112,259
163,517
188,713
168,926
339,781
Mortgage loan sales
—
92,737
106,548
152,503
205,893
92,737
261,016
SBA loans serviced for others
476,629
464,576
441,593
446,266
443,830
476,629
443,830
SBA loan production
114,988
43,447
30,763
48,878
45,850
158,435
75,406
SBA loan sales
35,247
29,958
30,065
28,914
28,675
65,205
59,426
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
208,325
$
201,020
$
270,496
$
264,981
$
151,117
Federal funds sold
7,444
6,618
5,917
9,567
5,966
Cash and cash equivalents
215,769
207,638
276,413
274,548
157,083
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
40,000
40,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,415
18,182
15,695
15,913
17,846
Loans
1,364,989
1,261,603
1,161,162
1,259,046
1,188,419
Allowance for loan losses
(7,894)
(6,859)
(6,839)
(6,850)
(6,483)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
1,357,095
1,254,744
1,154,323
1,252,196
1,181,936
Loans held for sale
—
—
85,793
—
69,686
Accrued interest receivable
8,270
5,534
5,101
5,465
5,290
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4,873
4,873
3,842
3,842
1,292
Premises and equipment, net
14,231
14,344
14,460
14,484
14,465
Operating lease right-of-use asset
11,220
11,663
11,957
12,431
12,783
Foreclosed real estate, net
423
423
423
423
—
SBA servicing asset, net
8,446
7,598
8,188
8,566
8,682
Mortgage servicing asset, net
16,064
16,791
18,068
17,740
16,771
Bank owned life insurance
20,450
20,335
20,219
20,101
19,982
Other assets
6,501
2,417
2,376
4,036
3,693
Total assets
$
1,721,757
$
1,604,542
$
1,631,858
$
1,644,745
$
1,524,509
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
449,185
$
320,982
$
292,008
$
311,198
$
309,343
Interest-bearing deposits
900,713
921,899
1,015,369
1,024,154
986,844
Total deposits
1,349,898
1,242,881
1,307,377
1,335,352
1,296,187
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
80,000
80,000
60,000
60,000
—
Other borrowings
3,060
3,097
3,129
3,154
3,585
Operating lease liability
11,769
12,198
12,476
12,922
13,253
Accrued interest payable
549
760
890
940
1,415
Other liabilities
47,060
41,871
31,262
37,955
25,752
Total liabilities
$
1,492,336
$
1,380,807
$
1,415,134
$
1,450,323
$
1,340,192
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
257
255
255
243
243
Additional paid-in capital
54,524
54,142
53,854
39,526
39,096
Retained earnings
174,518
169,606
162,616
154,652
144,989
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
122
(268)
(1)
1
(11)
Total shareholders' equity
229,421
223,735
216,724
194,422
184,317
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,721,757
$
1,604,542
$
1,631,858
$
1,644,745
$
1,524,509
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
18,826
$
19,508
$
19,483
$
20,857
$
20,159
$
38,334
$
38,998
Other investment income
196
882
1,023
907
496
1,078
1,364
Federal funds sold
61
166
119
144
163
227
318
Total interest income
19,083
20,556
20,625
21,908
20,818
39,639
40,680
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,096
4,514
5,576
5,873
5,445
7,610
10,502
FHLB advances and other borrowings
144
132
105
56
125
276
126
Total interest expense
3,240
4,646
5,681
5,929
5,570
7,886
10,628
Net interest income
15,843
15,910
14,944
15,979
15,248
31,753
30,052
Provision for loan losses
1,061
—
—
—
—
1,061
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,782
15,910
14,944
15,979
15,248
30,692
30,052
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
202
287
296
294
262
489
517
Other service charges, commissions and fees
970
2,203
2,335
2,592
3,058
3,173
5,457
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
—
2,529
2,687
2,901
2,615
2,529
3,553
Mortgage servicing income, net
783
372
2,046
2,594
3,315
1,155
4,654
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,276
1,301
1,148
1,404
1,565
2,577
2,892
SBA servicing income, net
1,959
516
665
900
1,137
2,475
2,180
Other income
310
401
183
316
146
711
279
Total noninterest income
5,500
7,609
9,360
11,001
12,098
13,109
19,532
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,749
6,513
5,997
6,573
6,037
12,262
12,353
Occupancy
1,277
1,211
1,202
1,161
1,231
2,488
2,386
Data Processing
201
277
264
245
227
478
520
Advertising
140
161
194
142
143
301
313
Other expenses
2,357
1,987
2,183
2,041
2,296
4,344
4,426
Total noninterest expense
9,724
10,149
9,840
10,162
9,934
19,873
19,998
Income before provision for income taxes
10,558
13,370
14,464
16,818
17,412
23,928
29,586
Provision for income taxes
2,819
3,554
3,794
4,462
4,452
6,373
7,894
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,739
$
9,816
$
10,670
$
12,356
$
12,960
$
17,555
$
21,692
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
167,059
$
97
0.23
%
$
193,361
$
802
1.67
%
$
75,775
$
427
2.26
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
40,000
57
0.57
32,033
140
1.76
15,000
114
3.05
Securities available for sale
18,410
103
2.25
16,664
106
2.56
18,447
118
2.57
Total investments
225,469
257
0.46
242,058
1,048
1.74
109,222
659
2.42
Construction and development
31,617
421
5.36
27,233
397
5.86
30,060
490
6.54
Commercial real estate
472,113
6,246
5.32
476,684
7,251
6.12
457,599
7,599
6.66
Commercial and industrial
111,629
2,076
7.48
60,019
979
6.56
42,603
791
7.45
Residential real estate
714,095
10,025
5.65
718,469
10,840
6.07
790,667
11,219
5.69
Consumer and other
1,275
58
18.30
1,629
41
10.12
2,444
60
9.85
Gross loans(2)
1,330,729
18,826
5.69
1,284,034
19,508
6.11
1,323,373
20,159
6.11
Total earning assets
1,556,198
19,083
4.93
1,526,092
20,556
5.42
1,432,595
20,818
5.83
Noninterest-earning assets
93,152
93,504
80,439
Total assets
1,649,350
1,619,596
1,513,034
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
64,081
40
0.25
58,202
43
0.30
51,413
43
0.34
Money market deposits
207,785
393
0.76
189,262
669
1.42
121,511
683
2.25
Time deposits
632,257
2,663
1.69
726,034
3,802
2.11
807,311
4,719
2.34
Total interest-bearing deposits
904,123
3,096
1.38
973,498
4,514
1.86
980,235
5,445
2.23
Borrowings
83,096
144
0.70
75,876
132
0.70
22,822
125
2.20
Total interest-bearing liabilities
987,219
3,240
1.32
1,049,374
4,646
1.78
1,003,057
5,570
2.23
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
377,136
299,088
304,220
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
61,449
54,325
30,193
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
438,585
353,413
334,413
Shareholders' equity
223,546
216,809
175,564
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,649,350
$
1,619,596
$
1,513,034
Net interest income
$
15,843
$
15,910
$
15,248
Net interest spread
3.61
3.64
3.60
Net interest margin
4.09
4.19
4.27
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
180,214
$
899
1.00
%
$
97,605
$
1,214
2.51
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
36,016
197
1.10
15,000
227
3.05
Securities available for sale
17,537
209
2.40
18,693
241
2.60
Total investments
233,767
1,305
1.12
131,298
1,682
2.58
Construction and development
29,425
817
5.58
34,442
1,143
6.69
Commercial real estate
474,464
13,497
5.72
443,212
14,899
6.78
Commercial and industrial
85,781
3,055
7.16
38,129
1,392
7.36
Residential real estate
716,282
20,865
5.86
761,216
21,455
5.68
Consumer and other
1,430
100
14.06
2,666
109
8.24
Gross loans(2)
1,307,382
38,334
5.90
1,279,665
38,998
6.15
Total earning assets
1,541,149
39,639
5.17
1,410,963
40,680
5.81
Noninterest-earning assets
93,323
78,108
Total assets
1,634,472
1,489,071
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
61,141
83
0.27
53,088
92
0.35
Money market deposits
214,105
1,062
1.00
103,190
1,135
2.22
Time deposits
663,564
6,465
1.96
820,912
9,275
2.28
Total interest-bearing deposits
938,810
7,610
1.63
977,190
10,502
2.17
Borrowings
79,486
276
0.70
13,628
126
1.86
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,018,296
7,886
1.56
990,818
10,628
2.16
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
338,112
299,373
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
57,887
27,064
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
395,999
326,437
Shareholders' equity
220,177
171,816
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,634,472
$
1,489,071
Net interest income
$
31,753
$
30,052
Net interest spread
3.61
3.65
Net interest margin
4.14
4.30
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
42,847
3.1
%
$
36,477
2.9
%
$
31,739
2.7
%
$
42,106
3.3
%
$
37,132
3.1
%
Commercial Real Estate
429,019
31.3
431,205
34.1
424,950
36.5
436,692
34.6
420,332
35.3
Commercial and Industrial
141,540
10.3
60,183
4.8
53,105
4.6
47,247
3.8
43,771
3.7
Residential Real Estate
755,521
55.2
734,262
58.1
651,645
56.0
733,702
58.2
687,389
57.7
Consumer and other
967
0.1
1,454
0.1
1,768
0.2
1,658
0.1
2,287
0.2
Gross loans
$
1,369,894
100.0
%
$
1,263,581
100.0
%
$
1,163,207
100.0
%
$
1,261,405
100.0
%
$
1,190,911
100.0
%
Unearned income
(4,905)
(1,978)
(2,045)
(2,359)
(2,492)
Allowance for loan losses
(7,894)
(6,859)
(6,839)
(6,850)
(6,483)
Net loans
$
1,357,095
$
1,254,744
$
1,154,323
$
1,252,196
$
1,181,936
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
10,335
$
10,944
$
12,236
$
11,039
$
13,633
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
—
—
509
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
2,896
2,922
2,459
2,969
3,130
Total non-performing loans
13,231
13,866
14,695
14,517
16,763
Other real estate owned
423
423
423
423
—
Total non-performing assets
$
13,654
$
14,289
$
15,118
$
14,940
$
16,763
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.97
%
1.10
%
1.26
%
1.15
%
1.41
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.79
0.89
0.93
0.91
1.10
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
59.66
49.47
46.54
47.19
38.67
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Balance, beginning of period
$
6,859
$
6,839
$
6,850
$
6,483
$
6,526
$
6,839
$
6,645
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
(3)
(2)
(3)
(501)
(6)
(5)
(11)
Commercial and industrial
—
(25)
—
—
14
(25)
14
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
29
7
14
134
35
36
159
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
26
(20)
11
(367)
43
6
162
Provision for loan losses
1,061
—
—
—
—
1,061
—
Balance, end of period
$
7,894
$
6,859
$
6,839
$
6,850
$
6,483
$
7,894
$
6,483
Total loans at end of period
$
1,369,894
$
1,263,581
$
1,163,207
$
1,261,405
$
1,190,911
$
1,369,894
$
1,190,911
Average loans(1)
$
1,330,729
$
1,241,138
$
1,236,392
$
1,295,657
$
1,217,943
$
1,278,784
$
1,190,422
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
(0.11)
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.58
0.54
0.59
0.54
0.54
0.58
0.54
(1) Excludes loans held for sale