ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $12.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.20%, compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.07% for the third quarter of 2019.
- Annualized return on average equity was 16.22%, compared to 13.92% for the second quarter of 2020 and 26.44% for the third quarter of 2019.
- Efficiency ratio of 42.5%, compared to 45.6% for the second quarter of 2020 and 37.7% for the third quarter of 2019.
- Total loans increased by $94.9 million, or 7.0%, to $1.46 billion from the previous quarter.
- Annualized net charge-off to average loans for the quarter was 0.00%, compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020 and a net recovery ratio of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company continues to closely monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, monitoring expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.
We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to six months. The Small Business Administration (SBA) also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months through the end of September 2020. As of September 30, 2020, we had 24 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $82.5 million who were approved for a second round of payment deferrals. This is a significant decline from the first round of payment deferrals that were granted to our non-SBA commercial customers (89 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $157.5 million as of June 30, 2020). Included in the second round of non-SBA payment deferrals were 15 loans totaling $61.5 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.6% in the hotel industry and only one loan totaling $495,000 in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 50 loans totaling $122.9 million in the hotel industry and 116 loans totaling $35.6 million in the restaurant industry.
As a preferred SBA lender, we participated in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approved and funded over 1,800 PPP loans totaling $96.9 million. The PPP loans were funded with our current cash balances. As of October 22, 2020, none of our PPP loans had been granted a loan forgiveness by the SBA.
As of September 30, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 56.7% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average amortized LTV of approximately 55.8%. As of September 30, 2020, only 1.7% of our residential mortgages had been granted a second hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for up to three months. This is a significant decrease from the first round of payment deferrals granted during the second quarter of 2020, which made up 19.2% of our residential mortgage balances as of June 30, 2020.
Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.7 million, or 21.3%, from $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in noninterest income of $2.5 million, partially offset by the increase in provision for loan losses of $389,000 and the increase in noninterest expense of $426,000 while net interest income remained flat. Net income decreased $3.0 million, or 24.0%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $3.0 million and a $1.5 million increase in provision for loan losses, partially offset by the decrease in provision for income taxes of $1.5 while net interest income and noninterest expense remained flat.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $952,000, or 5.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 64 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans. We recognized no PPP loan fee income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million recognized during the second quarter of 2020 as we reevaluated the estimated life of our PPP loan fee amortization period, extending it from 9 months to 24 months due to the uncertainty of the PPP loan forgiveness process. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest income decreased by $3.8 million, or 17.2%, primarily due to a 117 basis points decrease in the yield on average loans.
Interest expense totaled $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 32.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 44 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $34.0 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $3.7 million, or 63.0%, primarily due to a 135 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $270.1 million decrease in average time deposit balances.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.97% compared to 4.09% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 12 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 41 basis points to 0.91% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 42 basis points to 4.51% from 4.93% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $42.4 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $76.9 million, offset by a $34.3 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $32.5 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $34.0 million and average borrowings increased by only $1.5 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances had a 36 basis points impact on the yield on average loans and a 25 basis points impact on the net interest margin.
As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 25 basis points to 3.97% from 4.22%, primarily due to a 132 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $954.7 million and a decrease of 127 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.60 billion. Average earning assets increased by $95.4 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase of $25.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell and a $77.2 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $101.9 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $149.4 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $47.5 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 44.8%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $1.7 million fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and higher mortgage loan fees as mortgage volume significantly increased during the quarter. We also recorded a $89,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.05 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $3.0 million, or 27.6%, primarily due to the decrease in mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $120.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $163.5 million during the third quarter of 2019. There were no mortgage loan sales during the third quarter of 2020 compared to mortgage loan sales of $152.5 million during the same period a year ago.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $10.2 million, an increase of $426,000, or 4.4%, from $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expense remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2019.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 42.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 45.6% and 37.7% for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 43.7% compared with 39.4% for the same period in 2019.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 23.7%, compared to 26.7% for the second quarter of 2020 and 26.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was due to Georgia state tax credits recognized during the quarter.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $1.74 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $18.1 million, or 1.1%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $95.1 million, or 5.8%, from $1.64 billion at September 30, 2019. The $18.1 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in loans of $94.9 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.1 million, partially offset by a $99.1 million decrease in cash and due from banks. The $95.1 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in securities purchased under agreements to resell of $25.0 million, loans of $200.9 million, and bank owned life insurance of $15.5 million, partially offset by a $155.7 million decrease in cash and due from banks.
Loans
Loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, were $1.46 billion, an increase of $94.9 million, or 7.0%, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $200.9 million, or 16.0%, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase from prior quarter was primarily due to a $75.8 million increase in residential mortgages, $18.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $96.9 million as of September 30, 2020. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 or September 30, 2019.
Deposits
Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.34 billion, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 0.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020, and slight increase of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $1.34 billion at September 30, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $110.2 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $82.0 million increase in money market accounts and an $11.5 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits. The increase in money market accounts was partially due to the addition of a $40.0 million brokered money market account during the quarter.
Noninterest bearing deposits were $460.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $449.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $311.2 million at September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 34.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 33.3% at June 30, 2020, and 23.3% at September 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $877.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $900.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $1.0 billion at September 30, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 65.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 66.7% at June 30, 2020, and 76.7% at September 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.00%, compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, and a net recovery of 0.11% for the third quarter of 2019. We continue to increase the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the quarter. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming assets totaled $17.5 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, an increase of $3.8 million from $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.6 million from $14.9 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in accruing troubled debt restructured loans, offset by a $605,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans and $141,000 decrease in other real estate owned.
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.64% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2020 and 0.54% at September 30, 2019. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $96.9 million as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68%. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 54.24% at September 30, 2020, compared to 59.66% and 47.19% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Farid Tan
Lucas Stewart
President & Chief Financial Officer
Chief Accounting Officer
770-455-4978
678-580-6414
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
18,131
$
19,083
$
20,556
$
20,625
$
21,908
$
57,770
$
62,588
Interest expense
2,192
3,240
4,646
5,681
5,929
10,078
16,557
Net interest income
15,939
15,843
15,910
14,944
15,979
47,962
46,031
Provision for loan losses
1,450
1,061
—
—
—
2,511
—
Noninterest income
7,964
5,500
7,509
9,360
11,001
21,073
30,533
Noninterest expense
10,150
9,724
10,049
9,840
10,162
30,023
30,160
Income tax expense
2,918
2,819
3,554
3,794
4,462
9,291
12,356
Net income
9,385
7,739
9,816
10,670
12,356
26,940
34,048
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.37
$
0.30
$
0.38
$
0.42
$
0.51
$
1.05
$
1.40
Diluted income per share
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
0.38
$
0.42
$
0.50
$
1.05
$
1.39
Dividends per share
$
0.09
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.31
$
0.31
Book value per share (at period end)
$
9.23
$
8.94
$
8.76
$
8.49
$
8.00
$
9.23
$
8.00
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,674,067
25,674,067
25,529,891
25,529,891
24,305,378
25,674,067
24,305,378
Weighted average diluted shares
25,858,741
25,717,339
25,736,435
25,586,733
24,502,621
25,774,500
24,440,485
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.20
%
1.89
%
2.44
%
2.57
%
3.07
%
2.17
%
2.98
%
Return on average equity
16.22
13.92
18.21
20.40
26.44
16.10
25.81
Dividend payout ratio
24.78
36.53
28.80
26.36
21.79
29.62
22.29
Yield on total loans
5.05
5.69
6.11
6.04
6.22
5.60
6.17
Yield on average earning assets
4.51
4.93
5.42
5.27
5.78
4.95
5.80
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.91
1.32
1.78
2.06
2.23
1.35
2.19
Cost of deposits
0.94
1.38
1.86
2.15
2.29
1.41
2.21
Net interest margin
3.97
4.09
4.19
3.82
4.22
4.08
4.27
Efficiency ratio(1)
42.46
45.56
42.91
40.49
37.66
43.66
39.39
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
(0.11)
%
0.00
%
(0.02)
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.19
1.00
1.13
1.30
1.18
1.19
1.18
ALL to nonperforming loans
54.24
59.66
49.47
46.54
47.19
54.24
47.19
ALL to loans held for investment
0.64
0.58
0.54
0.59
0.54
0.64
0.54
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
109.50
%
101.48
%
101.67
%
88.97
%
94.46
%
109.50
%
94.46
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
34.44
33.28
25.83
22.34
23.30
34.44
23.30
Common equity to assets
13.63
13.32
13.94
13.28
11.82
13.63
11.82
Leverage ratio
13.44
13.44
13.40
12.70
11.68
13.44
11.68
Common equity tier 1 ratio
20.20
21.75
21.75
21.31
18.82
20.20
18.82
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
20.20
21.75
21.75
21.31
18.82
20.20
18.82
Total risk-based capital ratio
21.03
22.53
22.44
22.01
19.51
21.03
19.51
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
1,063,500
$
1,136,824
$
1,186,825
$
1,168,601
$
1,122,551
$
1,063,500
$
1,122,551
Mortgage loan production
120,337
48,850
120,076
112,259
163,517
289,263
503,298
Mortgage loan sales
—
—
92,737
106,548
152,503
92,737
413,519
SBA loans serviced for others
500,047
476,629
464,576
441,593
446,266
500,047
446,266
SBA loan production
52,742
114,899
43,447
30,763
48,878
211,088
124,284
SBA loan sales
37,923
35,247
29,958
30,065
28,914
103,128
88,340
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
109,263
$
208,325
$
201,020
$
270,496
$
264,981
Federal funds sold
17,268
7,444
6,618
5,917
9,567
Cash and cash equivalents
126,531
215,769
207,638
276,413
274,548
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
40,000
40,000
40,000
15,000
15,000
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,204
18,415
18,182
15,695
15,913
Loans
1,459,899
1,364,989
1,261,603
1,161,162
1,259,046
Allowance for loan losses
(9,339)
(7,894)
(6,859)
(6,839)
(6,850)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
1,450,560
1,357,095
1,254,744
1,154,323
1,252,196
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
85,793
—
Accrued interest receivable
7,999
8,270
5,534
5,101
5,465
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,723
4,873
4,873
3,842
3,842
Premises and equipment, net
14,083
14,231
14,344
14,460
14,484
Operating lease right-of-use asset
10,786
11,220
11,663
11,957
12,431
Foreclosed real estate, net
282
423
423
423
423
SBA servicing asset, net
10,173
8,446
7,598
8,188
8,566
Mortgage servicing asset, net
14,599
16,064
16,791
18,068
17,740
Bank owned life insurance
35,578
20,450
20,335
20,219
20,101
Other assets
5,355
6,501
2,417
2,376
4,036
Total assets
$
1,739,873
$
1,721,757
$
1,604,542
$
1,631,858
$
1,644,745
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
460,679
$
449,185
$
320,982
$
292,008
$
311,198
Interest-bearing deposits
877,112
900,713
921,899
1,015,369
1,024,154
Total deposits
1,337,791
1,349,898
1,242,881
1,307,377
1,335,352
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
100,000
80,000
80,000
60,000
60,000
Other borrowings
491
3,060
3,097
3,129
3,154
Operating lease liability
11,342
11,769
12,198
12,476
12,922
Accrued interest payable
310
549
760
890
940
Other liabilities
52,843
47,060
41,871
31,262
37,955
Total liabilities
$
1,502,777
$
1,492,336
$
1,380,807
$
1,415,134
$
1,450,323
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
257
257
255
255
243
Additional paid-in capital
55,098
54,524
54,142
53,854
39,526
Retained earnings
181,576
174,518
169,606
162,616
154,652
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
165
122
(268)
(1)
1
Total shareholders' equity
237,096
229,421
223,735
216,724
194,422
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,739,873
$
1,721,757
$
1,604,542
$
1,631,858
$
1,644,745
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
17,880
$
18,826
$
19,508
$
19,483
$
20,857
$
56,214
$
59,855
Other investment income
187
196
882
1,023
907
1,265
2,271
Federal funds sold
64
61
166
119
144
291
462
Total interest income
18,131
19,083
20,556
20,625
21,908
57,770
62,588
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,046
3,096
4,514
5,576
5,873
9,656
16,375
FHLB advances and other borrowings
146
144
132
105
56
422
182
Total interest expense
2,192
3,240
4,646
5,681
5,929
10,078
16,557
Net interest income
15,939
15,843
15,910
14,944
15,979
47,692
46,031
Provision for loan losses
1,450
1,061
—
—
—
2,511
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,489
14,782
15,910
14,944
15,979
45,181
46,031
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
215
202
287
296
294
704
811
Other service charges, commissions and fees
2,023
970
2,203
2,335
2,592
5,196
8,049
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
—
—
2,529
2,687
2,901
2,529
6,454
Mortgage servicing income, net
235
783
372
2,046
2,594
1,390
7,248
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,265
1,276
1,301
1,148
1,404
4,842
3,080
SBA servicing income, net
2,931
1,959
516
665
900
5,406
4,296
Other income
295
310
401
183
316
1,006
595
Total noninterest income
7,964
5,500
7,609
9,360
11,001
21,073
30,533
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,416
5,749
6,513
5,997
6,573
18,678
18,926
Occupancy
1,302
1,277
1,211
1,202
1,161
3,790
3,547
Data Processing
287
201
277
264
245
765
765
Advertising
127
140
161
194
142
428
455
Other expenses
2,018
2,357
1,987
2,183
2,041
6,362
6,467
Total noninterest expense
10,150
9,724
10,149
9,840
10,162
30,023
30,160
Income before provision for income taxes
12,303
10,558
13,370
14,464
16,818
36,231
46,404
Provision for income taxes
2,918
2,819
3,554
3,794
4,462
9,291
12,356
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,385
$
7,739
$
9,816
$
10,670
$
12,356
$
26,940
$
34,048
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
132,781
$
87
0.26
%
$
167,059
$
97
0.23
%
$
141,239
$
842
2.37
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
40,000
61
0.61
40,000
57
0.57
15,000
107
2.83
Securities available for sale
18,161
103
2.26
18,410
103
2.25
16,486
102
2.45
Total investments
190,942
251
0.52
225,469
257
0.46
172,725
1,051
2.41
Construction and development
33,587
414
4.90
31,617
421
5.36
34,903
579
6.58
Commercial real estate
476,174
6,417
5.36
472,113
6,246
5.32
474,455
8,210
6.87
Commercial and industrial
139,083
870
2.49
111,629
2,076
7.48
46,931
837
7.08
Residential real estate
757,982
10,132
5.32
714,095
10,025
5.65
772,068
11,181
5.75
Consumer and other
844
47
22.15
1,275
58
18.30
2,142
50
9.26
Gross loans(2)
1,407,670
17,880
5.05
1,330,729
18,826
5.69
1,330,499
20,857
6.22
Total earning assets
1,598,612
18,131
4.51
1,556,198
19,083
4.93
1,503,224
21,908
5.78
Noninterest-earning assets
96,234
93,152
95,437
Total assets
1,694,846
1,649,350
1,598,661
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
73,299
42
0.23
64,081
40
0.25
49,880
40
0.32
Money market deposits
250,200
341
0.54
207,785
393
0.76
152,867
822
2.13
Time deposits
546,648
1,663
1.21
632,257
2,663
1.69
816,752
5,011
2.43
Total interest-bearing deposits
870,147
2,046
0.94
904,123
3,096
1.38
1,019,499
5,873
2.29
Borrowings
84,564
146
0.69
83,096
144
0.70
37,075
56
0.60
Total interest-bearing liabilities
954,711
2,192
0.91
987,219
3,240
1.32
1,056,574
5,929
2.23
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
445,970
377,136
303,759
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
64,045
61,449
52,954
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
510,015
438,585
356,713
Shareholders' equity
230,120
223,546
185,374
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,694,846
$
1,649,350
$
1,598,661
Net interest income
$
15,939
$
15,843
$
15,979
Net interest spread
3.60
3.61
3.55
Net interest margin
3.97
4.09
4.22
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
164,287
$
986
0.80
%
$
112,310
$
2,056
2.45
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
37,354
258
0.92
15,000
334
2.98
Securities available for sale
17,747
312
2.35
17,949
343
2.55
Total investments
219,388
1,556
0.95
145,259
2,733
2.52
Construction and development
30,822
1,232
5.34
34,598
1,721
6.65
Commercial real estate
475,036
19,913
5.60
453,741
23,109
6.81
Commercial and industrial
103,680
3,925
5.06
41,096
2,229
7.25
Residential real estate
730,283
30,997
5.67
764,873
32,636
5.70
Consumer and other
1,233
147
15.93
2,490
160
8.59
Gross loans(2)
1,341,054
56,214
5.60
1,296,798
59,855
6.17
Total earning assets
1,560,442
57,770
4.95
1,442,057
62,588
5.80
Noninterest-earning assets
94,284
83,947
Total assets
1,654,726
1,526,004
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
65,223
125
0.26
52,007
132
0.34
Money market deposits
231,414
1,403
0.81
119,931
1,957
2.18
Time deposits
619,118
8,128
1.75
819,510
14,286
2.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
915,755
9,656
1.41
991,448
16,375
2.21
Borrowings
81,191
422
0.69
21,529
182
1.13
Total interest-bearing liabilities
996,946
10,078
1.35
1,012,977
16,557
2.19
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
374,310
300,851
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
59,954
35,791
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
434,264
336,642
Shareholders' equity
223,516
176,385
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,654,726
$
1,526,004
Net interest income
$
47,692
$
46,031
Net interest spread
3.60
3.61
Net interest margin
4.08
4.27
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
38,607
2.6
%
$
42,847
3.1
%
$
36,477
2.9
%
$
31,739
2.7
%
$
42,106
3.3
%
Commercial Real Estate
447,596
30.6
429,019
31.3
431,205
34.1
424,950
36.5
436,692
34.6
Commercial and Industrial
146,880
10.0
141,540
10.3
60,183
4.8
53,105
4.6
47,247
3.8
Residential Real Estate
831,334
56.7
755,521
55.2
734,262
58.1
651,645
56.0
733,702
58.2
Consumer and other
505
0.1
967
0.1
1,454
0.1
1,768
0.2
1,658
0.1
Gross loans
$
1,464,922
100.0
%
$
1,369,894
100.0
%
$
1,263,581
100.0
%
$
1,163,207
100.0
%
$
1,261,405
100.0
%
Unearned income
(5,023)
(4,905)
(1,978)
(2,045)
(2,359)
Allowance for loan losses
(9,339)
(7,894)
(6,859)
(6,839)
(6,850)
Net loans
$
1,450,560
$
1,357,095
$
1,254,744
$
1,154,323
$
1,252,196
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
9,730
$
10,335
$
10,944
$
12,236
$
11,039
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
—
—
—
509
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
7,487
2,896
2,922
2,459
2,969
Total non-performing loans
17,217
13,231
13,866
14,695
14,517
Other real estate owned
282
423
423
423
423
Total non-performing assets
$
17,499
$
13,654
$
14,289
$
15,118
$
14,940
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.18
%
0.97
%
1.10
%
1.26
%
1.15
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.01
0.79
0.89
0.93
0.91
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
54.24
59.66
49.47
46.54
47.19
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Balance, beginning of period
$
7,894
$
6,859
$
6,839
$
6,850
$
6,483
$
6,839
$
6,645
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
(3)
(3)
(2)
(3)
(501)
(8)
(512)
Commercial and industrial
—
—
(25)
—
—
(25)
14
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
8
29
7
14
134
44
293
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
5
26
(20)
11
(367)
11
(205)
Provision for loan losses
1,450
1,061
—
—
—
2,511
—
Balance, end of period
$
9,339
$
7,894
$
6,859
$
6,839
$
6,850
$
9,339
$
6,850
Total loans at end of period
$
1,464,922
$
1,369,894
$
1,263,581
$
1,163,207
$
1,261,405
$
1,464,922
$
1,261,405
Average loans(1)
$
1,407,670
$
1,330,729
$
1,241,138
$
1,236,392
$
1,295,657
$
1,319,606
$
1,229,866
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
(0.11)
%
0.00
%
(0.02)
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.64
0.58
0.54
0.59
0.54
0.64
0.54
(1) Excludes loans held for sale