MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

 By MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $44.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $26.9 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.61%, compared to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 25.23%, compared to 22.51% for the second quarter of 2021 and 16.22% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 34.8%, compared to 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021 and 42.5% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $232.4 million, or 9.2%, to $2.75 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $269.9 million, or 12.9%, to $2.36 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $137.0 million, or 6.9%, to $2.11 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 4.57%, compared to 4.60% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.97% for the third quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.5 million, or 17.3%, from $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.4 million and an increase in noninterest income of $938,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $374,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $421,000. Net income increased $7.5 million, or 79.9%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $12.2 million and an increase in noninterest income of $1.6 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $3.0 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $2.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.4 million, or 13.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $261.7 million increase in average loan balances. We also recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million recognized during the second quarter of 2021. As compared to the third quarter of 2020, interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $11.2 million, or 61.7%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $833.5 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a slight increase of $72,000, or 6.8%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $92.0 million increase in average deposits as deposit costs remained relatively flat. As compared to the third quarter of 2020, interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $1.1 million, or 48.2%, primarily due to a 66 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $40.6 million decrease in higher cost average time deposits.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.57% compared to 4.60% for the previous quarter, a decrease of three basis points. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 3 basis points to 0.28% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 4 basis points to 4.75% from 4.79% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $280.5 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $261.7 million and an $18.7 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $238.3 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $92.0 million and average borrowings increased by $146.3 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a 23 basis point impact on the yield on average loans and a 22 basis points impact on the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 60 basis points to 4.57% from 3.97%, primarily due to a 63 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $1.62 billion and an increase of 24 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.45 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $848.1 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $833.5 million increase in average loans and a $55.5 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts, offset by a $40.0 million decrease in average securities purchased under agreements to resell. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $665.4 million from the third quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $509.3 million and an increase in average borrowings of $156.1 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.5 million, an increase of $938,000, or 10.9%, from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees, mortgage servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in SBA servicing income. During the third quarter of 2021, we recorded a $225,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset and a $420,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $1.6 million, or 19.7%, primarily due to the increase in mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage and SBA servicing income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $368.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $120.3 million during the third quarter of 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the third quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $13.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 8.4%, from $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2021 increased by $3.0 million, or 29.2%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and  loan related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 34.8% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 36.2% and 42.5% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 35.6% compared with 43.7% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 23.4%, compared to 24.7% for the second quarter of 2021 and 23.7% for the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $2.75 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $232.4 million, or 9.2%, from $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.01 billion, or 58.1%, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2020. The $232.4 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $269.9 million and bank owned life insurance of $22.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks of $58.3 million and a $2.6 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $1.01 billion increase in total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $901.8 million, cash and due from banks of $141.7 million and bank owned life insurance of $23.5 million, partially offset by a $40.0 million decrease in securities purchased under agreements to resell, a $6.0 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $7.1 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.36 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $269.9 million, or 12.9%, compared to $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $901.8 million, or 61.8%, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $287.8 million increase in residential mortgages, a $27.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.5 million increase in construction and development loans, offset by a $52.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 or September 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.11 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $137.0 million, or 6.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $774.0 million, or 57.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.34 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to the $22.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $126.6 million increase in money market accounts and a $12.3 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $24.6 million increase in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $640.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $618.1 million at June 30, 2021 and $460.7 million at September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 30.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to 31.3% at June 30, 2021 and 34.4% at September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.47 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021 and $877.1 million at September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 69.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to 68.7% at June 30, 2021 and 65.6% at September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.00%, compared to 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.00% for the third quarter of 2020. We continue to include qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation in light of the continued economic uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants, partially resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2021 along with the growth in our loan portfolio. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $13.1 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million from $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $4.4 million from $17.5 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $668,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans and a $282,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2021 and 0.64% at September 30, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021, $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021 and $96.9 million as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.71% at September 30, 2021, 0.69% at June 30, 2021 and 0.68% at September 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 189.44% at September 30, 2021, compared to 147.82% and 54.24% at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of September 30, 2021, we had two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $8.1 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is a decline from the active payment deferrals as of June 30, 2021 that were granted to six non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $15.3 million. As of September 30, 2021, we had six SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $11.7 million ($2.9 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals.  As of October 20, 2021, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $93.5 million, or 96.4% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $24.8 million, or 39.9% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts







Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President

Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Nine Months Ended







September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



Selected income statement data:  













































Interest income



$

29,324



$

25,888



$

22,672



$

19,839



$

18,131



$

77,884



$

57,770



Interest expense





1,135





1,063





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,336





10,078



Net interest income





28,189





24,825





21,534





18,428





15,939





74,548





47,962



Provision for loan losses





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





6,383





2,511



Noninterest income





9,532





8,594





8,186





6,138





7,964





26,312





21,073



Noninterest expense





13,111





12,093





10,708





11,077





10,150





35,912





30,023



Income tax expense





5,149





4,728





4,432





3,079





2,918





14,309





9,291



Net income





16,882





14,393





12,981





9,454





9,385





44,256





26,940



Per share data:













































Basic income per share



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.51



$

0.37



$

0.37



$

1.73



$

1.05



Diluted income per share



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.50



$

0.37



$

0.36



$

1.71



$

1.05



Dividends per share



$

0.12



$

0.10



$

0.10



$

0.09



$

0.09



$

0.32



$

0.31



Book value per share (at period end)



$

10.84



$

10.33



$

9.95



$

9.54



$

9.23



$

10.84



$

9.23



Shares of common stock outstanding





25,465,236





25,578,668





25,674,573





25,674,573





25,674,067





25,465,236





25,674,067



Weighted average diluted shares





25,729,043





25,833,328





25,881,827





25,870,885





25,858,741





25,805,480





25,774,500



Performance ratios:













































Return on average assets





2.61

%



2.53

%



2.62

%



2.14

%



2.20

%



2.59

%



2.17

%

Return on average equity





25.23





22.51





21.35





15.78





16.22





23.09





16.10



Dividend payout ratio





18.24





17.95





19.91





24.60





24.78





18.64





29.62



Yield on total loans





5.16





5.21





5.20





5.14





5.05





5.19





5.60



Yield on average earning assets





4.75





4.79





4.85





4.80





4.51





4.79





4.95



Cost of average interest bearing liabilities





0.28





0.31





0.38





0.56





0.91





0.32





1.35



Cost of deposits





0.28





0.29





0.36





0.55





0.94





0.30





1.41



Net interest margin





4.57





4.60





4.60





4.46





3.97





4.59





4.08



Efficiency ratio(1)





34.76





36.19





36.03





45.09





42.46





35.61





43.66



Asset quality data (at period end):  













































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment





0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO





0.55





0.67





0.84





1.03





1.19





0.55





1.19



ALL to nonperforming loans





189.44





147.82





98.33





77.40





54.24





189.44





54.24



ALL to loans held for investment





0.69





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.69





0.64



Balance sheet and capital ratios:













































Gross loans held for investment to deposits





112.15

%



106.31

%



107.33

%



110.48

%



109.50

%



112.15

%



109.50

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits





30.32





31.30





31.28





31.28





34.44





30.32





34.44



Common equity to assets





10.04





10.50





11.85





12.90





13.63





10.04





13.63



Leverage ratio





10.34





11.14





12.23





13.44





13.44





10.34





13.44



Common equity tier 1 ratio





16.64





17.75





18.97





20.00





21.09





16.64





21.09



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





16.64





17.75





18.97





20.00





21.09





16.64





21.09



Total risk-based capital ratio





17.67





18.72





19.88





20.86





21.96





17.67





21.96



Mortgage and SBA loan data:  













































Mortgage loans serviced for others



$

669,358



$

746,660



$

856,432



$

961,670



$

1,063,500



$

669,358



$

1,063,500



Mortgage loan production





368,790





326,507





263,698





194,951





120,337





958,995





289,263



Mortgage loan sales





























92,737



SBA loans serviced for others





549,818





549,238





521,182





507,442





500,047





549,818





500,047



SBA loan production





85,265





67,376





80,466





34,631





52,742





233,107





211,088



SBA loan sales





37,984





34,158





22,399





25,505





37,923





94,541





103,128











(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







As of the Quarter Ended





September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

ASSETS































Cash and due from banks



$

250,995



$

309,289



$

169,775



$

140,744



$

109,263

Federal funds sold





2,294





4,644





4,444





9,944





17,268

Cash and cash equivalents





253,289





313,933





174,219





150,688





126,531

Securities purchased under agreements to resell





















40,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)





16,507





16,722





18,739





18,117





18,204

Equity securities





993

















Loans





2,361,705





2,091,767





1,866,785





1,630,344





1,459,899

Allowance for loan losses





(16,445)





(13,860)





(11,735)





(10,135)





(9,339)

Loans less allowance for loan losses





2,345,260





2,077,907





1,855,050





1,620,209





1,450,560

Loans held for sale





















Accrued interest receivable





10,737





10,668





10,515





10,671





7,999

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





12,201





8,451





3,951





6,147





5,723

Premises and equipment, net





13,302





13,557





13,663





13,854





14,083

Operating lease right-of-use asset





9,672





10,078





10,483





10,348





10,786

Foreclosed real estate, net





4,374





4,656





3,844





3,844





282

SBA servicing asset, net





10,916





11,155





10,535





9,643





10,173

Mortgage servicing asset, net





8,593





9,529





11,722





12,991





14,599

Bank owned life insurance





59,061





36,263





36,033





35,806





35,578

Other assets





5,323





4,921





5,606





5,171





5,355

Total assets



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873

































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

640,312



$

618,054



$

546,164



$

462,909



$

460,679

Interest-bearing deposits





1,471,515





1,356,777





1,199,756





1,016,980





877,112

Total deposits





2,111,827





1,974,831





1,745,920





1,479,889





1,337,791

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





300,000





200,000





80,000





110,000





100,000

Other borrowings





468





474





479





483





491

Operating lease liability





10,241





10,648





11,048





10,910





11,342

Accrued interest payable





208





202





206





222





310

Other liabilities





51,330





67,431





61,332





51,154





52,843

Total liabilities



$

2,474,074



$

2,253,586



$

1,898,985



$

1,652,658



$

1,502,777

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Preferred stock





















Common stock





255





256





257





257





257

Additional paid-in capital





51,181





52,924





55,977





55,674





55,098

Retained earnings





224,711





210,910





199,102





188,705





181,576

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





7





164





39





195





165

Total shareholders' equity





276,154





264,254





255,375





244,831





237,096

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



September 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income:











































Loans, including Fees



$

29,127



$

25,728



$

22,500



$

19,658



$

17,880



$

77,355



$

56,214

Other investment income





196





159





170





164





187





525





1,265

Federal funds sold





1





1





2





17





64





4





291

Total interest income





29,324





25,888





22,672





19,839





18,131





77,884





57,770













































Interest expense:











































Deposits





968





919





992





1,262





2,046





2,879





9,656

FHLB advances and other borrowings





167





144





146





149





146





457





422

Total interest expense





1,135





1,063





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,336





10,078













































Net interest income





28,189





24,825





21,534





18,428





15,939





74,548





47,692













































Provision for loan losses





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





6,383





2,511













































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





25,610





22,620





19,935





17,472





14,489





68,165





45,181













































Noninterest income:











































Service charges on deposit accounts





446





411





373





350





309





1,230





962

Other service charges, commissions and fees





4,147





3,877





3,398





3,223





2,076





11,422





5,322

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





























2,529

Mortgage servicing income, net





132





(957)





166





(82)





235





(659)





1,390

Gain on sale of SBA loans





3,358





2,845





1,854





1,625





2,265





8,057





4,842

SBA servicing income, net





1,212





1,905





2,133





724





2,931





5,250





5,406

Other income





237





513





262





298





148





1,012





622

Total noninterest income





9,532





8,594





8,186





6,138





7,964





26,312





21,073













































Noninterest expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits





8,679





6,915





6,699





6,822





6,416





22,293





18,678

Occupancy





1,295





1,252





1,275





1,293





1,302





3,822





3,790

Data Processing





257





283





308





313





287





848





765

Advertising





131





117





145





138





127





393





428

Other expenses





2,749





3,526





2,281





2,511





2,018





8,556





6,362

Total noninterest expense





13,111





12,093





10,708





11,077





10,150





35,912





30,023













































Income before provision for income taxes





22,031





19,121





17,413





12,533





12,303





58,565





36,231

Provision for income taxes





5,149





4,728





4,432





3,079





2,918





14,309





9,291

Net income available to common shareholders



$

16,882



$

14,393



$

12,981



$

9,454



$

9,385



$

44,256



$

26,940

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

188,296



$

111



0.23

%

$

169,578



$

76



0.18

%

$

132,781



$

87



0.26

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

























40,000





61



0.61



Securities available for sale





17,244





86



1.98





17,080





84



1.97





18,161





103



2.26



Total investments





205,540





197



0.38





186,658





160



0.34





190,942





251



0.52



Construction and development





53,871





727



5.35





47,173





615



5.23





33,587





414



4.90



Commercial real estate





507,039





7,648



5.98





510,241





7,344



5.77





476,174





6,547



5.47



Commercial and industrial





102,813





2,576



9.94





146,408





2,558



7.01





139,083





870



2.49



Residential real estate





1,577,276





18,144



4.56





1,275,555





15,180



4.77





757,982





10,002



5.25



Consumer and other





208





32



61.04





179





31



69.46





844





47



22.15



Gross loans(2)





2,241,207





29,127



5.16





1,979,556





25,728



5.21





1,407,670





17,880



5.05



Total earning assets





2,446,747





29,324



4.75





2,166,214





25,888



4.79





1,598,612





18,131



4.51



Noninterest-earning assets





123,888















112,161















96,234













Total assets





2,570,635















2,278,375















1,694,846













Interest-bearing liabilities:  



















































NOW and savings deposits





115,775





59



0.20





107,072





53



0.20





73,299





42



0.23



Money market deposits





757,654





432



0.23





659,173





373



0.23





250,200





341



0.54



Time deposits





506,049





477



0.37





521,217





493



0.38





546,648





1,663



1.21



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,379,478





968



0.28





1,287,462





919



0.29





870,147





2,046



0.94



Borrowings





240,704





167



0.28





94,435





144



0.61





84,564





146



0.69



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,620,182





1,135



0.28





1,381,897





1,063



0.31





954,711





2,192



0.91



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





600,388















561,170















445,970













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





84,568















78,822















64,045













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





684,956















639,992















510,015













Shareholders' equity





265,497















256,486















230,120













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,570,635













$

2,278,375













$

1,694,846













Net interest income









$

28,189













$

24,825













$

15,939







Net interest spread















4.47















4.48















3.60



Net interest margin















4.57















4.60















3.97











(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

161,420



$

260



0.22

%

$

164,287



$

986



0.80

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell















37,354





258



0.92



Securities available for sale





17,493





269



2.06





17,747





312



2.35



Total investments





178,913





529



0.40





219,388





1,556



0.95



Construction and development





47,380





1,874



5.29





30,822





1,232



5.34



Commercial real estate





496,957





22,069



5.94





475,036





20,537



5.77



Commercial and industrial





133,703





7,054



7.05





103,680





3,925



5.06



Residential real estate





1,315,043





46,254



4.70





730,283





30,373



5.56



Consumer and other





187





104



74.36





1,233





147



15.93



Gross loans(2)





1,993,270





77,355



5.19





1,341,054





56,214



5.60



Total earning assets





2,172,183





77,884



4.79





1,560,442





57,770



4.95



Noninterest-earning assets





115,784















94,284













Total assets





2,287,967















1,654,726













Interest-bearing liabilities:



































NOW and savings deposits





105,139





158



0.20





65,223





125



0.26



Money market deposits





651,158





1,143



0.23





215,875





1,403



0.87



Time deposits





506,445





1,578



0.42





634,657





8,128



1.71



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,262,742





2,879



0.30





915,755





9,656



1.41



Borrowings





141,435





457



0.43





81,191





422



0.69



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,404,177





3,336



0.32





996,946





10,078



1.35



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing deposits





548,844















374,310













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





78,685















59,954













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





627,529















434,264













Shareholders' equity





256,261















223,516













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,287,967













$

1,654,726













Net interest income









$

74,548













$

47,692







Net interest spread















4.47















3.60



Net interest margin















4.59















4.08











(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA







As of the Quarter Ended







September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020













% of









% of









% of









% of









% of



(Dollars in thousands)



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Construction and Development



$

64,140



2.7

%

$

58,668



2.8

%

$

52,202



2.8

%

$

45,653



2.8

%

$

38,607



2.6

%

Commercial Real Estate





503,417



21.2





475,658



22.7





473,281



25.3





477,419



29.2





447,596



30.6



Commercial and Industrial





82,099



3.5





134,076



6.4





166,915



8.9





137,239



8.4





146,880



10.0



Residential Real Estate





1,718,593



72.6





1,430,843



68.1





1,181,385



63.0





974,445



59.6





831,334



56.7



Consumer and other





238







169







169







183







505



0.1



Gross loans



$

2,368,487



100.0

%

$

2,099,414



100.0

%

$

1,873,952



100.0

%

$

1,634,939



100.0

%

$

1,464,922



100.0

%

Unearned income





(6,782)









(7,647)









(7,167)









(4,595)









(5,023)







Allowance for loan losses





(16,445)









(13,860)









(11,735)









(10,135)









(9,339)







Net loans



$

2,345,260







$

2,077,907







$

1,855,050







$

1,620,209







$

1,450,560







 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS







As of the Quarter Ended







September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Nonaccrual loans



$

5,955



$

6,623



$

9,071



$

10,203



$

9,730



Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing























Accruing troubled debt restructured loans





2,726





2,753





2,863





2,891





7,487



Total non-performing loans





8,681





9,376





11,934





13,094





17,217



Other real estate owned





4,374





4,656





3,844





3,844





282



Total non-performing assets



$

13,055



$

14,032



$

15,778



$

16,938



$

17,499





































Nonperforming loans to gross loans





0.37

%



0.45

%



0.64

%



0.80

%



1.18

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.47





0.56





0.73





0.89





1.01



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans





189.44





147.82





98.33





77.40





54.24



 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Nine Months Ended







September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



September 30, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



2021



2020



Balance, beginning of period



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

7,894



$

10,135



$

6,839



Net charge-offs/(recoveries):













































Construction and development































Commercial real estate





(4)





23





(3)





107





(3)





16





(8)



Commercial and industrial









60





4





51









64





(25)



Residential real estate































Consumer and other





(2)





(3)





(2)





2





8





(7)





44



Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)





(6)





80





(1)





160





5





73





11



Provision for loan losses





2,579





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





6,383





2,511



Balance, end of period



$

16,445



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

16,445



$

9,339



Total loans at end of period



$

2,368,487



$

2,099,414



$

1,873,952



$

1,634,939



$

1,464,922



$

2,368,487



$

1,464,922



Average loans(1)



$

2,241,207



$

1,979,556



$

1,753,691



$

1,522,150



$

1,407,670



$

1,993,270



$

1,319,606



Net charge-offs to average loans





0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.69





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.69





0.64















































(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-reports-earnings-for-third-quarter-2021-301406654.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.