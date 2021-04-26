NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Partners Group ("Metropolitan"), a private credit fund manager based in New York that provides short-term, senior-secured, collateralized loans to small and mid-sized, non-sponsored businesses, today announced that Adam Goodfriend has joined Metropolitan as Managing Director on the firm's investment team. This is the sixth new hire the firm has made in the last year as Metropolitan has expanded its team to meet the growing demand for private credit investments.
In his new role, Goodfriend is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investments at Metropolitan. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Goodfriend was the Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Square Group, a large Asian-backed family office, where he was responsible for portfolio strategy and construction, investment allocations and portfolio management activities. He was also a founder and CIO of The Alberleen Group and Alberleen Family Office Solutions (AFOS), two entities engaged in providing direct investing opportunities to select family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Adam has more than 30 years of experience in direct investing, investment banking, capital markets and asset management, previously working at major financial institutions, including Banc of America, JP Morgan Chase, and SG Cowen. He was also the Co-founder of The Airlie Group, a hedge fund managing high yield bonds and leveraged loan assets. Adam graduated with a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business.
About Metropolitan Partners Group
Metropolitan Partners Group is a private credit firm based in New York City that provides collateralized loans to small and mid-sized, non-sponsored businesses. Metropolitan's funds deliver senior-secured, short-term funding to companies that have quality operations, assets and a strong profit opportunity, but lack efficient access to capital. The firm provides short-term loans of $10 million to $30 million to fundamentally sound companies, with a typical loan term of 12 to 36 months. Since its inception in 2008, Metropolitan has deployed more than $1.3 billion of capital and completed over 100 investments with companies across various business sectors, including financial services, specialty finance, business services, real estate, media & telecom, industrial, and agriculture. To learn more, go to: http://www.metpg.com
