COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2021. Provided below are the highlights:

  • Reported sales and local currency sales both increased 11% in the quarter compared with the prior year.
  • Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $9.94, compared with $9.03 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $10.53, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $9.26. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had a great finish to the year as we capitalized on strong customer demand and executed very well. Growth was particularly strong in the Americas and Asia/Rest of World, and our Laboratory and Industrial product lines had robust growth. Despite higher costs associated with challenges in the global supply chain, we had a very solid increase in operating profit and strong earnings growth. We had excellent cash flow generation in 2021."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $9.94, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.03. 

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 11% to $1.037 billion. By region, reported sales increased 16% in the Americas, 1% in Europe and 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $286.0 million, compared with $269.2 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $10.53, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $9.26.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 11%. By region, local currency sales increased 16% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $319.1 million, a 9% increase from the prior-year amount of $292.8 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Full Year Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $32.78, compared with the prior-year amount of $24.91.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 21% to $3.718 billion. By region, reported sales increased 20% in the Americas, 15% in Europe and 26% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $949.4 million, compared with $748.7 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $34.01, an increase of 32% over the prior-year amount of $25.72.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 18% as currency benefited sales growth by 3%. By region, local currency sales increased 20% in the Americas, 12% in Europe and 21% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $1.058 billion, a 26% increase from the prior-year amount of $840.7 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook   

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. Uncertainty remains surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges in the global supply chain on the economic environment. The estimates include uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 7%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $38.15 to $38.50, which represents a growth rate of 12% to 13%.  This compares with previous local currency sales guidance of approximately 6% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $37.25 to $37.65.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the first quarter of 2022 will be approximately 10%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $7.25 to $7.35, a growth rate of 11% to 12%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "We continued to strengthen our competitive position in 2021. Innovation nourished our excellent product portfolio and comprehensive services offering, and combined with our Spinnaker sales and marketing strategies, helped us to capture growth opportunities.  We successfully navigated challenges in the global supply chain to meet customer demands. Our culture of agility and execution further reinforced our brand while our strong results allowed us to make important investments for future growth. We also furthered our great track record on Environment, Social, and Governance initiatives by committing to establish science-based targets to drive greater reductions in our impact on the environment. While market conditions are currently good, challenges remain in the global supply chain and we remain cautious about COVID-19 and its ultimate impact on the global economy. We are confident in our strategic growth and margin initiatives and our ability to gain market share. We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong results in 2022 and beyond."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, February 10) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue." We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, our supply chain, adequacy of our facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses. Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)













































Three months ended











Three months ended















December 31, 2021



% of sales



December 31, 2020



% of sales











































Net sales





$1,037,239



(a)



100.0









$937,985







100.0





Cost of sales





430,106







41.5









378,941







40.4





Gross profit





607,133







58.5









559,044







59.6













































Research and development





45,615







4.4









39,866







4.3





Selling, general and administrative 





242,445







23.4









226,369







24.1





Amortization





16,934







1.6









14,657







1.6





Interest expense





11,541







1.1









9,505







1.0





Restructuring charges





2,520







0.2









3,181







0.3





Other charges (income), net





2,102



(b)



0.2









(3,714)







(0.4)





Earnings before taxes





285,976







27.6









269,180







28.7













































Provision for taxes





55,105







5.3









52,885







5.6





Net earnings





$230,871







22.3









$216,295







23.1













































Basic earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$10.08

















$9.15













Weighted average number of common shares





22,912,071

















23,642,415





















































Diluted earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$9.94

















$9.03













Weighted average number of common 





23,220,331

















23,965,853













  and common equivalent shares













































































Note:





































(a)

Local currency sales increased 11% as compared to the same period in 2020.













































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT













































Three months ended











Three months ended















December 31, 2021



% of sales



December 31, 2020



% of sales











































Earnings before taxes





$285,976

















$269,180













Amortization





16,934

















14,657













Interest expense





11,541

















9,505













Restructuring charges





2,520

















3,181













Other charges (income), net





2,102



(b)













(3,714)













Adjusted operating profit





$319,073



(c)



30.8









$292,809







31.2













































Notes:





































(b)

Other charges (income), net for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $6.8 million charge to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations, and $0.6 million of acquisition transaction costs.





(c)

Adjusted operating profit increased 9% as compared to the same period in 2020.





 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)













































Twelve months ended











Twelve months ended















December 31, 2021



% of sales



December 31, 2020



% of sales



































Net sales





$3,717,930



(a)



100.0









$3,085,177







100.0





Cost of sales





1,546,377







41.6









1,284,146







41.6





Gross profit





2,171,553







58.4









1,801,031







58.4













































Research and development





169,766







4.6









140,102







4.5





Selling, general and administrative 





943,976







25.4









820,221







26.6





Amortization





63,075







1.7









56,665







1.8





Interest expense





43,242







1.2









38,616







1.3





Restructuring charges





5,239







0.1









10,516







0.3





Other charges (income), net





(3,106)



(b)



(0.1)









(13,832)







(0.4)





Earnings before taxes





949,361







25.5









748,743







24.3













































Provision for taxes





180,376







4.8









146,004







4.8





Net earnings





$768,985







20.7









$602,739







19.5













































Basic earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$33.25

















$25.24













Weighted average number of common shares





23,129,862

















23,882,648





















































Diluted earnings per common share:





































Net earnings 





$32.78

















$24.91













Weighted average number of common 





23,457,630

















24,199,230













  and common equivalent shares













































































Note:





































(a)

Local currency sales increased 18% as compared to the same period in 2020.













































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT













































Twelve months ended











Twelve months ended















December 31, 2021



% of sales



December 31, 2020



% of sales











































Earnings before taxes





$949,361

















$748,743













Amortization





63,075

















56,665













Interest expense





43,242

















38,616













Restructuring charges





5,239

















10,516













Other charges (income), net





(3,106)



(b)













(13,832)













Adjusted operating profit





$1,057,811



(c)



28.5









$840,708







27.2













































Notes:





































(b)

Other charges (income), net for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $6.8 million charge to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations, and $3.4 million of acquisition transaction costs.





(c)

Adjusted operating profit increased 26% as compared to the same period in 2020.





 



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)

















































December 31, 2021





December 31, 2020























Cash and cash equivalents





$98,564









$94,254



Accounts receivable, net





647,335









593,809



Inventories





414,543









297,611



Other current assets and prepaid expenses





108,916









71,230



Total current assets





1,269,358









1,056,904

























Property, plant and equipment, net





799,365









798,868



Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net





956,072









747,055



Other non-current assets





302,003









211,722



Total assets





$3,326,798









$2,814,549

























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt





$101,134









$50,317



Trade accounts payable





272,911









175,801



Accrued and other current liabilities





772,493









614,209



Total current liabilities





1,146,538









840,327

























Long-term debt





1,580,808









1,284,174



Other non-current liabilities





428,031









407,373



Total liabilities





3,155,377









2,531,874

























Shareholders' equity





171,421









282,675



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$3,326,798









$2,814,549



 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (amounts in thousands)

 (unaudited)























Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Cash flow from operating activities:

















    Net earnings



$230,871



$216,295



$768,985



$602,739

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to

















      net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation



11,542



11,095



44,982



42,044

Amortization



16,934



14,657



63,075



56,665

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



6,635



(5,794)



563



(12,784)

Share-based compensation



5,702



5,439



19,595



18,687

Increase in acquisition contingent consideration



6,849



-



6,849



-

Other



381



(2,399)



381



(2,399)

Increase in cash resulting from changes in

















   operating assets and liabilities



(37,808)



11,576



4,395



19,747

                Net cash provided by operating activities



241,106



250,869



908,825



724,699



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



253



60



3,652



3,106

    Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(37,784)



(35,066)



(107,580)



(92,494)

    Acquisitions



(27,475)



-



(220,862)



(6,242)

    Other investing activities



2,123



4,691



10,682



(4,730)

                Net cash used in investing activities



(62,883)



(30,315)



(314,108)



(100,360)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















    Proceeds from borrowings



789,198



340,680



2,427,519



1,489,040

    Repayments of borrowings



(786,369)



(252,678)



(2,035,546)



(1,483,869)

    Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5,549



525



20,463



26,719

    Repurchases of common stock 



(272,500)



(374,999)



(999,998)



(774,998)

    Other financing activities



(123)



-



(2,987)



(800)

                Net cash used in financing activities



(264,245)



(286,472)



(590,549)



(743,908)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



914



6,486



142



6,038



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(85,108)



(59,432)



4,310



(113,531)



















Cash and cash equivalents:

















    Beginning of period



183,672



153,686



94,254



207,785

    End of period



$98,564



$94,254



$98,564



$94,254





































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW



















Net cash provided by operating activities



$241,106



$250,869



$908,825



$724,699

    Payments in respect of restructuring activities



2,607



2,280



10,029



8,541

    Payments for acquisition costs



462



-



2,706



-

    Transition tax payment



-



-



4,288



4,264

    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



253



60



3,652



3,106

    Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(37,784)



(35,066)



(107,580)



(92,494)

Adjusted free cash flow



$206,644



$218,143



$821,920



$648,116

 

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.



OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS























































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION



(unaudited)





































Europe



Americas



Asia/RoW

Total































U.S. Dollar Sales Growth

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





1%



16%



14%



11%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021





15%



20%



26%



21%































Local Currency Sales Growth

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





4%



16%



14%



11%







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021





12%



20%



21%



18%

























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS 



(unaudited)

































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021



2020



% Growth



2021



2020



% Growth



























EPS as reported, diluted

$9.94



$9.03



10%



$32.78



$24.91



32%



























Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax

0.21

(a)

0.12

(a)





0.70

(a)

0.46

(a)



Restructuring charges, net of tax

0.09

(b)

0.11

(b)





0.18

(b)

0.35

(b)



Income tax expense

0.03

(c)

-

(c)





-



-





Acquisition costs, net of tax

0.26

(d)

-







0.35

(d)

-































Adjusted EPS, diluted

$10.53



$9.26



14%



$34.01



$25.72



32%



























Notes:























(a)

Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.3 million ($4.8 million net of tax) and $3.7 million ($2.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and of $21.6 million ($16.3 million net of tax) and $14.9 million ($11.2 million net of tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(b)

Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after tax) and $3.2 million ($2.6 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and $5.2 million ($4.2 million after tax) and $10.5 million ($8.5 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.

(c)

Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.14 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.0% for the first three quarters of 2021 and a $0.20 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.5% for the first three quarters of 2020.

(d)

Represents a $6.8 million charge ($5.5 million after tax) to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Also includes the EPS impact of acquisition transaction costs of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) and $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mettler-toledo-international-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301480252.html

SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.