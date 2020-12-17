NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.075 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2020.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Investor Contact:   

MFA Investor Relations


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

                                                           

Category: Dividends

