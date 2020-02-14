NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.  This dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to preferred stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

CONTACT: 
InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com         
212-207-6488
www.mfafinancial.com

