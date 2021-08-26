NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). 

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.  This dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of September 8, 2021. 

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.  This dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of September 8, 2021. 

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets.  MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets.  Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.  MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

CONTACT: 

InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com 

212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com

Category: Dividends

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-third-quarter-dividends-on-series-b-preferred-stock-and-series-c-preferred-stock-301363849.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.