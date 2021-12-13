SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MG and CONCERT announce a strategic partnership to facilitate the digital transformation of the AECO industry.
MG is a provider of fully integrated, customizable AEC software solutions. They partner with teams to review, assess, and enhance operations while also providing a wide range of services and support that span all corners of the industry. MG maintains that a well-informed environment around project design, engineering, construction, and lifecycle management leads to intelligent, sustainable, and practical projects for tomorrow's world.
CONCERT allows architects and engineers to digitally sign and seal BIM models and other digital content in an authenticated, immutable, time-stamped ledger using blockchain. Files registered to the CONCERT Digital Exchange are context-rich, identifying user, purpose, and project phase, enabling an automated way to manage construction projects.
"Our partnership with Concert was a natural evolution and extension of our brand.
Our ability to extend our reach more fully, literally from conceptual and schematic design and now for the built world in perpetuity through this authentication punctuates our commitment and loyalty to the industry."
-Scott Bailey, president of MG
"The design and construction industry is undergoing a rapid digital conversion. MG has a track record of helping AECO customers navigate this transition and thrive. We are excited that CONCERT will be a part of the MG customer solution.
-Zach Gentry, CEO of CONCERT
MG provides AEC customers with comprehensive design and operations consulting.
CONCERT has a critical role in helping architects and contractors share data and manage their projects. Together with unique authoring tools and effective workflows, we can help the industry be more efficient and effective.
MG
MG AEC Technology Partners is a premier provider of AEC technologies and services. MG combines broad expertise in AEC industry professional best practices and the technology solutions that help their clients create world-class projects.
MG believes that a well-informed environment leads to the development of intelligent, sustainable, and effective projects for tomorrow's world.
CONCERT
CONCERT is an independent software company built and funded by some of the largest architecture firms in the United States. Together these firms represent hundreds of millions of dollars of professional fees and billions of dollars in delivered projects.
These firms are committed to developing CONCERT to optimize digital delivery and bring trusted data exchange to your entire project team using cloud and blockchain technology.
