LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International ("the Company" or "MGM Resorts") (NYSE: MGM) today announced that former Governor and MGM Resorts President of Global Gaming Development Brian Sandoval will be leaving the company to pursue the position of President of the University of Nevada, Reno.
"We are grateful to Governor Sandoval for all that he has accomplished in his time at MGM Resorts. He helped to advance our efforts in Japan, in jurisdictions where we were seeking expanded access, and areas where we pursued sports betting opportunities," said Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. "We wish him the very best in pursuit of this next opportunity and thank him for his commitment to MGM Resorts."
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and privilege to have worked at MGM with Jim Murren and Bill Hornbuckle, two of the giants in the gaming industry, and the amazing MGM family," said Governor Sandoval. "Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno. I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times."
ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.
MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:
Media:
DEBRA DESHONG
SVP Global Corporate Communications
media@mgmresorts.com
Investment Community:
AARON FISCHER
Chief Strategy Officer
702-693-7152
afischer@mgmresorts.com