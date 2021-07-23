EASTON, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGN Logistics, Inc, a leading provider of technology solutions in freight and transportation management, acquired Republic Logistic Services, a California based niche freight brokerage.  The acquisition represents the most recent in a series by MGN to grow its freight management business and fuel adoption of its proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS).  MGN's next generation cloud-based TMS has been featured in numerous industry magazines and is the driving force behind the company's rapid growth.

"We are excited to expand our business to the West Coast," stated Matthew Telesca, Founder and CEO of MGN Logistics.  "We have always had customers represented across the country, but finally, we will have a physical location on the West Coast.  This should help service not only our existing customers, but also provide an enhanced technology platform for our new ones."

About MGN Logistics

MGN Logistics, Inc., is the premiere supply chain and Transportation Management System (TMS) provider.  The company's cloud-based TMS supports all modes of transportation including Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Rail, Intermodal and Parcel, providing customers with a powerful, yet easy-to-use, single platform for their entire supply chain. As a cutting-edge pioneer of web-based transportation management solutions, the company's innovative and proprietary TMS was designed by transportation professionals with real-world experience. MGN is a six-time honoree of Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the country's fastest growing private companies.  For more information, visit www.mgnlogistics.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12878602

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgn-logistics-acquires-california-based-niche-freight-brokerage-301340570.html

SOURCE MGN Logistics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.