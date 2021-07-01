LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO LLP is pleased to announce that three of the firm's current directors have been promoted to partner this year. Juline Cohen, Christina Guan, and Sarah McGuire will assume their new leadership positions effective July 1, 2021.
"All three of these professionals represent our core value to Build Something and have consistently contributed to the growth of the firm," said Kevin O'Connell, MGO's CEO and Managing Partner.
Based out of Los Angeles, Juline Cohen has extensive experience in private client services providing federal and multi-state tax compliance and advice to numerous high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses. She has also been instrumental in integrating and leading MGO's national tax operations team.
Christina Guan, based out of San Diego, focuses on MGO's assurance and advisory practices serving clients across various industries, including cannabis, real estate, technology, aerospace and defense. Her assurance experience is centered on audits of middle market, public and privately held companies. Her advisory capabilities include forensic accounting, audit readiness, transaction advisory, and construction audit. Christina is also fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese.
Sarah McGuire helped establish and launch MGO's Chicago office in 2019. She provides auditing, accounting, and financial advisory services to manufacturing, cannabis, life science and other closely held businesses. She also has significant expertise in M&A advisory and audit readiness services for high growth companies.
About MGO LLP
Founded in 1987, MGO (Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP) is one of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country. The firm offers a diverse array of assurance, tax, consulting, staffing, outsourcing, and advisory services to clients that range from industrial, high technology and media companies to athletes and entertainers.
MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting. The firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in client satisfaction by the independent research firm, Inavero.
