Firm continues to grow tax practice to meet the increasing demand for international and specialty tax expertise.
LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO LLP is pleased to announce that John Apuzzo and Michael Mansour have joined MGO as tax partners.
Apuzzo will lead the firm's International Tax Practice and leverage 25 years of public accounting and tax experience. With years of experience advising in both inbound and outbound tax matters, tax compliance, transfer pricing, and tax provisions, he is uniquely positioned to tackle the complex international business environment clients are facing today. He has helped entities of all types and sizes, including publicly traded global companies, fast-growth start-ups, investment funds and private equity groups, and high-net-worth individuals.
Mansour joins the firms tax practice with considerable experience in corporate compliance and tax provisions with a specific focus on the cannabis and technology industries. Clients in these industries will benefit from his deep understanding of various tax credit opportunities, accounting methods, and tax planning strategies to increase cash flow.
"Both John and Michael have significant expertise in complex and highly-specialized areas of tax compliance and consulting," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO and Managing Partner of MGO. "Our clients are sophisticated and will benefit from the guidance of professionals who can help them navigate the tax environment, both internationally and here in the United States."
Prior to joining MGO, John worked both abroad and in the U.S. for several top 10 accounting firms, where he helped clients with cross-border taxation strategies, entering foreign jurisdictions, and tax restructuring. Michael's background includes time at regional and top 20 national accounting firms, where he helped his clients adapt in dynamic and evolving industries to achieve tax efficiency and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
About MGO LLP
One of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country, MGO combines deep industry expertise with proven accounting and advisory solutions to deliver tangible results. Our clients range from global technology and life science leaders to public companies and innovative start-ups – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest names in entertainment.
MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting, and the firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in Client Satisfaction by the independent research firm.
Media Contact
Tim Wells, MGO LLP, 916-642-7126, twells@mgocpa.com
SOURCE MGO LLP