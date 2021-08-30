LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO Private Wealth is pleased to announce that V. David Russell has joined the MGO Private Wealth team as a Managing Director and the Head of Family Office Services. He will be based in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California. Bringing experience in both private equity and private wealth management, David will concentrate on building out the firm's multi-family office practice and investment platform. He will also be involved in growing the firm's entertainment, sports, and media practice, increasing the focus on the distinct financial interests of affluent people of color.
"We're excited to have David on the team," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO and Managing Partner of MGO LLP. "He'll be instrumental in the expansion of our Private Client Services practice, bringing together a comprehensive suite of solutions that include private wealth management, business management, tax and lifestyle financial services."
Prior to joining MGO Private Wealth, David was a private banker at the JPMorgan Private Bank, where he created the firm's diverse client business initiative designed to inform, connect, and advise affluent people of color.
"When your source of wealth is non-traditional, you have unique needs for financial advisory services, and trust in your advisor is essential," Russell observes. "For many people of color, professional athletes, and entertainers, trust isn't automatically there with traditional financial advisors; I work hard to bridge that trust gap and ensure all of our clients are both fully supported in expanding their financial and social influence. Being at MGO Private Wealth allows me to truly serve that role for our clients, continuing to grow their generational wealth and guide those new to wealth. Our multi-family office structure is designed to address those needs and go beyond what a traditional wealth manager offers."
Outside of his financial advisory and family office practice, David is involved in multiple academic and civic organizations, serving as an adjunct professor at the M.J. Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University, a board member with Dallas Afterschool and Social Venture Partners, and an appointed member to the city of Dallas's Public Facilities Corporation.
"David has a proven track record as well as extensive experience advising a wide array of clients including Fortune 500 executives, professional athletes, and entrepreneurs," said Robert Roman, CEO of MGO Private Wealth. "His passion, innovation, and unique professional background makes him a strategic addition to our team."
Russell continues, "I'm excited to join Robert and Louis (Barajas) and the MGO Private Wealth team. The MGO platform provides a deep pool of resources that will allow me to truly meet the clients where they are. Every client is unique and has their own stories, values, and priorities—our job is to be the conduit that helps them capitalize on that."
About MGO Private Wealth
MGO Private Wealth provides comprehensive wealth management services to help clients plan, grow and protect their financial legacy. Our two principals have 55+ years combined experience in private wealth. We take a disciplined, holistic and multidimensional approach to customize services for every client. Our unique approach has positioned us as a trusted advisor for a variety of clients: high net worth individuals, family offices, business leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainment, sports and media including athletes, artists, and entertainers.
About MGO LLP
One of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country, MGO combines deep industry expertise with proven accounting and advisory solutions to deliver tangible results. Our clients range from global technology and life science leaders to public companies and innovative start-ups – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest names in entertainment. MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting, and the firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in Client Satisfaction by the independent research firm
Media Contact
Tim Wells, MGO LLP, 916-642-7126, twells@mgocpa.com
SOURCE MGO LLP