LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO LLP is pleased to announce that Corey Merrill has joined MGO as a partner and will lead its ESG practice.
Corey brings significant ESG experience to MGO including 14 years at PwC where he helped drive business development related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. His experience includes strategy, internal and external education, pipeline growth, sales, and project execution. In this leadership role, he organized training programs to educate senior leaders on ESG concepts, practices, and strategies. By helping clients align economic and ESG goals, he also helped prepare them for the rapidly evolving regulatory requirements.
"Corey is an innovator in delivering ESG services," said Kevin O'Connell, MGO's CEO and managing partner. "As investors are demanding more transparency for ESG related information, and regulatory changes are on the horizon, he is here to help our clients navigate the evolving landscape, and prepare them to capitalize on opportunities."
Corey's experience also includes audits of risk and controls, assurance over automated processing (including for technology migrations and implementations), and consulting on enhanced management reporting.
The benefits of a strong ESG program are compelling. Developing and refining an ESG program can help assess emerging risks. Measuring and reporting on progress and successes can help demonstrate value to stakeholders and inspire employees, clients, investors, and communities.
"All organizations will need strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs to navigate new risks, capitalize on new opportunities, and meet the expectations around transparency," said Corey Merrill, MGO's new ESG service leader. "Investors and other stakeholders are demanding it."
In his leadership role at MGO, Corey will help clients articulate their values, align their economic and ESG goals, and support organizations as regulatory requirements evolve. MGO's ESG service offerings include strategy, planning, program assessment and gap analysis, assurance for reporting and disclosures, and due diligence. In addition, Corey has created tailored ESG services for state and local governments focused on green, social, and sustainable bonds.
About MGO LLP
Founded in 1987, MGO (Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP) is one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in the country. The firm offers a diverse array of assurance, tax, consulting, staffing, outsourcing, and advisory services to clients that range from aerospace and engineering firms to hospitals and nonprofit foundations — from the largest government entities in the country to the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.
MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting. The firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in client satisfaction by the independent research firm, Inavero.
Media Contact
Tim Wells, MGO, 916-642-7126, twells@mgocpa.com
SOURCE MGO