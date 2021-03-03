PRINCETON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 105 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,530,731 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 13.37%. The 13.37% market share represents an increase of over 22% from February 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 477,334,450 shares.



Equity Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

% Chg.

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

19

19



19



38

40



U.S. Equity Options Industry

786,095,745

508,015,456

54.7%

800,229,351

-1.8%

1,586,325,096

979,787,166

61.9%

MIAX Exchange Group

105,083,886

55,478,341

89.4%

101,246,102

3.8%

206,329,988

104,074,673

98.3%

MIAX

33,180,331

23,177,007

43.2%

34,953,436

-5.1%

68,133,767

44,126,534

54.4%

MIAX Pearl

39,577,948

28,680,070

38.0%

29,898,714

32.4%

69,476,662

52,582,897

32.1%

MIAX Emerald

32,325,607

3,621,264

792.7%

36,393,952

-11.2%

68,719,559

7,365,242

833.0%

Equity Options ADV

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

% Chg.

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

U.S. Equity Options Industry

41,373,460

26,737,656

54.7%

42,117,334

-1.8%

41,745,397

24,494,679

70.4%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,530,731

2,919,913

89.4%

5,328,742

3.8%

5,429,737

2,601,867

108.7%

MIAX

1,746,333

1,219,842

43.2%

1,839,655

-5.1%

1,792,994

1,103,163

62.5%

MIAX Pearl

2,083,050

1,509,477

38.0%

1,573,617

32.4%

1,828,333

1,314,572

39.1%

MIAX Emerald

1,701,348

190,593

792.7%

1,915,471

-11.2%

1,808,409

184,131

882.1%



Equity Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

% Chg.

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

13.37%

10.92%

22.4%

12.65%

5.7%

13.01%

10.62%

22.4%

MIAX

4.22%

4.56%

-7.5%

4.37%

-3.4%

4.30%

4.50%

-4.6%

MIAX Pearl

5.03%

5.65%

-10.8%

3.74%

34.8%

4.38%

5.37%

-18.4%

MIAX Emerald

4.11%

0.71%

476.9%

4.55%

-9.6%

4.33%

0.75%

476.3%





Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Jan-21

% Chg.

Feb-21

Feb-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

19

19



19



38

40



U.S. Equities Volume - Industry

290,503

N/A

N/A

296,004

-1.9%

586,507

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Volume

477

N/A

N/A

506

-5.7%

983

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl ADV

25

N/A

N/A

27

-5.7%

26

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.16%

N/A

N/A

0.17%

-3.9%

0.17%

N/A

N/A

February 2021 Volume Records:

miax

MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records

Monthly

Volume

105,083,886

February 2021













miax

Pearl Operation

MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records

Single Day

Volume

3,031,989

February 25, 2021

Monthly

Volume

39,577,948

February 2021

February 2021 achievements and announcements include:

MIAX Exchange Group

  • Won the Most Innovative Exchange Technology category at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021.

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

nkay@karmaagency.com

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-february-2021-trading-results-and-volume-records-for-miax-exchange-group-301239866.html

SOURCE MIAX

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.