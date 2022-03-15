MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and our newest global partner, 'Invest in Dubai Real Estate', are creating new global business opportunities between Dubai and South Florida, two surging real estate markets with robust synergy. MIAMI will exhibit, present, and enhance Miami's global exposure at two major United Arab Emirates real estate conferences: the Florida Realtors/Dubai International Real Estate Conference & Trade Mission from March 21-23 and the International Property Show from March 24-26.
Dubai — blessed with advantageous strategic proximity to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa — is a global gateway to 2.4 billion consumers. South Florida — blessed with advantageous strategic proximity to Latin America — is a global business powerhouse and home to an economic output larger than many countries.
"Miami and Dubai have incredible potential for increased global business, and that's why we are so thrilled with our partnership with Invest in Dubai Real Estate and our trip to Dubai," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Fernando Arencibia Jr. said. "Miami and Dubai are two surging young major cities with fast-changing skylines, major global investment, and incredible cultural diversity. We are humbled to be invited by 'Invest in Dubai Real Estate' President Dawood Al Shezawi to exhibit and present at the largest sales platform in the Middle East."
MIAMI signed an international reciprocal agreement with Invest in Dubai Real Estate, a global real estate platform in the UAE, during the 2021 National Association of Realtors (NAR) annual Conference in San Diego, expanding its record number of global partners to 225. These alliances create business opportunities for MIAMI members, enhance Miami's global position and strengthen the local economy. They also provide resources, visibility, and connections for MIAMI's international partners.
MIAMI and Invest in Dubai Launching Programs to Boost South Florida & UAE Markets
MIAMI and Invest in Dubai Real Estate quickly put our new partnership to work by creating plans and launching programs to enhance the global opportunities between our two markets. Al Shezawi invited MIAMI, the nation's largest local association, to exhibit and present at the International Property Show (IPS 2022), which is the largest property sales platform in the Middle East with property think tank programs, business-to-business meetings, country pavilions and more.
"We are pleased to have MIAMI present with us at International Property Show," 'Invest in Dubai Real Estate' President Dawood Al Shezawi said. "We are confident that our show will serve as a strategic platform for MIAMI to connect with a global audience and cement their position as leaders in real estate. Showcasing some of their leading real estate players, MIAMI will be able to provide an opportunity to the wide range of investors an option to invest in best projects, as well as cash in on lucrative onsite deals and financing options. We are certain that both the shows will create huge benefits for MIAMI by promoting their projects to high-quality investors from globally competitive countries, which will also enable them to expand their network and build valuable partnerships."
At the International Property Show, MIAMI Realtors will enhance Miami's position as a premier global city, work to attract more commercial and residential investment for South Florida and emphasize the advantages of doing business with MIAMI members.
At the International Property Show (IPS 2022), Invest in Dubai will host a YPN lounge where young professionals from all over the globe can network and create business opportunities. In addition to adding to our record 225 international partners, MIAMI YPN also plans to sign YPN-to-YPN global agreements to benefit major markets worldwide.
MIAMI to Also Exhibit and Present at Florida Realtors Dubai Trade Mission
Before MIAMI heads to the International Property Show, the association will join Florida Realtors at the Dubai International Real Estate Conference and Trade mission from March 21-23, 2022. About 1,500 foreign delegates from around the world will be participating.
The trade mission will feature unique programming, including a MIAMI-specific panel where our MIAMI leaders will present about South Florida luxury offerings, MIAMI commercial, women in real estate and more.
"We are excited about these opportunities to expand the Miami brand, influence and global presence," MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "This will be our fourth and largest venture to Dubai to establish new partnerships, visibility and create new opportunities for our members and our markets. We are excited to partner with Invest in Dubai, participate in programs and exhibit at the International Property Show (IPS 2022). We will also be launching our new Global Young Professionals Network (Global YPN) and announcing the first ever YPN Global Congress in Dubai, March 2023."
About Invest in Dubai (IID) Real Estate
Invest In Dubai (IID) Real Estate is a global platform which bestows a gateway allowing growth for investors, business owners, financial service providers, government sectors, real estate and asset management, legal advisors, property management, construction authorities, architectural support, management organisations, and associates. Invest In Dubai (IID) Real Estate bridges the gap between those seeking growth in their businesses for long-term rewards and reaping the potential benefits.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
###
Media Contact
Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of Realtors, 3054687047, chris@miamire.com
SOURCE MIAMI Association of Realtors