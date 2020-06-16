BRAINTREE, Mass. and COLUMBIA, Mo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for the exchange of medical information for underwriting, today announced an agreement with Midwest Health Connection (MHC) to make its electronic medical records available to MIB's 400 U.S. carrier members for life insurance underwriting using MIB's EHR. As one of the largest health information exchange (HIE) networks in the United States, MHC is a secure HIE network serving much of the Midwest providing more than 7,000 clinicians, hundreds of clinics and community health centers, and more than 80 hospitals and health plans with comprehensive health records on more than 24 million patients.
MIB EHR streamlines the life insurance process by electronically delivering patient-authorized medical information to insurance carriers. This systematic retrieval of electronic data can eliminate significant time from the current underwriting process, thereby reducing friction in the overall application process and improving the applicant experience. MIB's market depth, securely integrated technology platforms, and its deep expertise in applicant-authorized data processes make it ideally suited as the life insurance industry's single-point distributor for electronic health data.
"We are pleased to partner with Midwest Health Connection — our member carriers benefit from expanded access to health data in the Midwest, enabling greater underwriting efficiencies providing applicants with a faster, smoother experience when securing valuable life insurance protection," said Brian Millman, MIB Vice President, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solutions. "We are excited Midwest Health Connection has decided to partner with MIB to further benefit the customer by expediting the retrieval of their records for purchasing valuable life insurance protection," continued Millman.
"Midwest Health Connection is grateful to be of service to MIB and provide the needed critical health information," said Angie Bass, MHC Chief Executive Officer. "MHC is in a unique and helpful position, not only for patients, but also for life insurance carriers by expediting the collection of health information, and that is a great use of our health information exchange network. MIB is a great partner and we look forward to our shared success."
To learn more about MIB EHR, email info@mib.com or visit www.mibgroup.com/ehr.
About MIB
MIB is owned by approximately 400 North American life insurance companies. MIB has been the trusted steward of the life insurance industry's data for more than a century operating a secure data hub, exchanging confidential health information between its member companies and providing services for improved underwriting and better pricing of insurance for consumers. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. Visit www.mibgroup.com/ehr for more information.
About Midwest Health Connection
MHC is a health information exchange network that provides users access to comprehensive patient electronic health records for more than 24+ million health records from across the Midwest. MHC's services are designed to support health care providers, payors, state agencies and health care stakeholders with complete and accurate patient health records in real-time to enable the health care ecosystem to transform the health care delivery system by coordinating care, reducing preventable errors and avoiding treatment duplication. No matter where a patient goes for care, MHC supports access to aggregated patient information to identify gaps in patient care and provide more clinical data to the health care community for enhanced clinical decision making, analysis and care coordination. For more information, visit www.MHC-HIE.org.
Media Contacts:
David O. Aronson, MIB Group, Inc. daronson@mib.com, 781.751.6130
Haley Petersen, MHC, hpetersen@MHC-HIE.org, 573-777-4550