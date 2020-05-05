Results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019 reflect: - A downturn in activity at Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii commencing in the second half of March as a result of the implementation of travel restrictions related to the outbreak of COVID-19, partially offset by improved performance at IMTT as a result of increased demand for petroleum storage and the recognition of fees earned from customers for tank cleaning - The absence of a one-time $39 million contract termination payment received by IMTT in the first quarter of 2019