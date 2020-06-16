LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Amanda Furr, P.E., has joined the firm as Vice President and Office Executive in Little Rock, Arkansas. In her new role, Ms. Furr will oversee the growth of the firm's business portfolio in Arkansas and provide operational and staff management and project oversight.
"Amanda is a proven leader with nearly 20 years of engineering experience, including the last nine years in federal positions with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Arkansas, Arizona and Oklahoma," said Juan Contreras, Gulf Coast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "We are excited to have Amanda lead our team of talented professionals in Little Rock as we look to expand our operations in Arkansas."
Most recently, Ms. Furr served as Chief of Engineering Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. In this role, she was responsible for providing comprehensive facility management advice and services across two medical center campuses, encompassing 92 buildings and 157 acres, and eight leased clinic facilities. Earlier in her career, Ms. Furr worked in engineering and facilities management roles with Big Lots Inc., Ozark Mountain Poultry and Superior Industries International.
Ms. Furr is a Certified Healthcare Facility Manager with the American Hospital Association and a member of the Arkansas Academy of Industrial Engineers. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Operations Management, both from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.
