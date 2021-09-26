BANGALORE, India, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hypersign has named former Goldman Sachs Vice President Michael Swan as its Chief Strategy Officer, the blockchain-powered Decentralized Identity project announced today.
Michael arrives with a decade of experience spanning both traditional investment banking and blockchain. A specialist in the incubation, launch and commercialization of crypto projects, he holds leadership roles with Unido.us ($UDO), Flourishing.AI ($AI) and Tokenomik Inc.
"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, industry experience, and network to help the Hypersign team achieve their vision of creating a world where Personal Data Protection and Online Privacy is a fundamental human right. We're thrilled to have him on board," noted Irfan Khan, Hypersign's Founder and Head of Business & Strategy.
"I'm absolutely delighted to have joined Hypersign, having first met the founding team well before the launch of $HID.
Everyone is aware of my view that institutional uptake of crypto is dependent on constructs that exist in traditional markets today, which need to be replicated, innovated and re-imagined for a decentralized future.
The Hypersign DID solution is the perfect balance of decentralization of ID records and trust that those records are accurate and attested by reputable organizations. There is a strong existing partnership between Hypersign and Unido given these are very much complementary eco-systems.
This is a project with real application and solves a critical problem for institutional uptake of crypto. I'm expecting big things!" said Michael.
Hypersign has recently partnered with Polygon, a Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution and is ready to launch the first ever privacy-focused, gamified whitelisting platform soon.
