SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services has selected Michael Thompson to lead its Integrated Facility Management (IFM) operations as President of IFM. This latest addition to the leadership team underscores Flagship's commitment to providing quality, self-performed IFM services to organizations across the country.
Most recently a managing director with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Thompson has more than 20 years' experience in IFM, including operations across regulated manufacturing sites, R&D campuses, distribution centers, retail banking, and data operations centers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
"We were very deliberate in filling this role," said Dave Pasek, CEO of Flagship Facility Services. "Our superior a la carte facility services combined with Mike's proven leadership and industry insight, will allow us to deliver holistic IFM services built on quality, self-performance, and bottom-up integration."
Thompson agrees and adds that "As businesses navigate the current and future facility management challenges, I see the opportunity for Flagship to resolve ever more complex facility needs and deliver enhanced value for the long term."
Tod Lickerman, an outside board member of Flagship's Board of Directors, remarked that "Flagship's self-performed IFM services have a competitive cost profile – paired with a true leader like Mike Thompson, Flagship's clients will benefit from a new level of operational integrity and agility that will help them meet current and future facility management challenges."
"Today, more than ever, facilities are being impacted by high performance requirements and the ever-escalating costs of meeting those requirements. With Flagship's commitment to excellence, its seasoned leadership, and robust operations teams, I look forward to delivering solid value to our clients," said Thompson.
Flagship Facility Services revolutionized soft facility services with its holistic view of clients' ongoing facility services needs and its flexibility in meeting those needs. Over the past 32 years, Flagship's customer base has grown from its Northern California roots and now serves over 450 clients across the country with both hard and soft facilities services. Now with operations in Culinary, Facility, and Aviation Services, Flagship's 5,000+ employees are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value while creating the best facility experience for customers. Flagship offers integrated facilities management and a la carte combinations of facility services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and ancillary services, for medium and large companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.flagshipinc.com.
