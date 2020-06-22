MANISTEE, Mich., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the leading sportsbook and online gaming suppliers and operators in the U.S., today announced a partnership with the Little River Casino Resort to be the service provider for its in-casino retail sportsbook. The partnership with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians also provides RSI with access to the online market in Michigan, with plans to launch a co-branded online sports betting and online casino statewide as soon as Michigan regulations allow. While Little River Casino Resort plans to open its new retail sportsbook early third quarter, online wagering in Michigan will launch later, on a schedule determined by regulators. However, Michigan residents can sign-up now to be notified immediately when online wagering begins by visiting https://mi.betrivers.com/.
"The successful track record of Rush Street Interactive as a provider of in-casino sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois, was very significant to us when we chose them as our partner," said Andrew Gentile, General Manager of Little River Casino Resort. "Rush Street's ability to provide a road map of how they've enabled other land-based casinos to operate market-leading sportsbooks kept us from having to reinvent the wheel."
"The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has built an outstanding reputation and we are thrilled they have chosen RSI to be a part of that tradition," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "Being only a lakeshore away in Chicago, the Rush Street Interactive team views this partnership as an opportunity to help bring a property-wide lift to Little Rivers Casino Resort—from slots to tables to restaurants—thanks to the tremendous and growing popularity of sports wagering.
ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE
Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com & BetRivers.com) as well as Colorado, Indiana and Illinois (BetRivers.com) along with being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.
ABOUT LITTLE RIVER CASINO RESORT
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians opened Little River Casino in 1999 as a standalone casino until the completion of their resort in 2001. When Little River Casino opened they had 600 slot machines and one dining option. Today, Little River Casino Resort features 292 luxurious hotel rooms, a 95 space RV park, two indoor pools, one outdoor pool, an indoor winter garden, a courtyard with three fire pits, a gift shop boutique, a spa & salon, three restaurants, three bars, a 1600 seat event center, 4 conference rooms, an off-site gas station/c-store, an off-site golf course, roughly 1,350 slot machines, 26 table games featuring various card games, craps and interactive stadium roulette. Little River Casino Resort is conveniently located at the corner of M-22 and US-31 in Manistee, MI.