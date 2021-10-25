HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center (microcenter.com), one of the largest computer and consumer electronics retailers in the United States, has partnered with ASUS to offer an easy-to-use online PC builder tool. This convenient tool helps enthusiasts build the custom computers of their dreams with just a few clicks. Alternatively, for customers who visit one of our 25 nationwide locations, our experienced staff can assist or build a custom PC for customers with same-day pickup options.
The ASUS PC Builder tool is designed to help customers easily build and customize their own computers. Customers have the option to build from three different starting points including value computers, performance PCs, or ultimate machines. Novices can build a custom PC using the tool. PC gamers can choose from Intel or AMD core processors. Furthermore, if customers are unsure of what parts they need, our expert technicians can walk them through selecting components or build the machine on their behalf.
"We are excited to partner with ASUS in creating a PC builder tool gaming audiences will value," says Warren Beneson, Chief Merchandising Officer of Micro Center. "The ASUS PC Builder leverages the expertise of our online computer configuration system with the power of ASUS computer components, all in one easy to use point-click-and-order interface."
Get A Graphics Card When You Use The ASUS PC Builder
As everyone is aware, there is a global chip shortage- this has affected the supply of graphics cards, unfortunately. One of the greatest perks for customers of the ASUS PC Builder is that it offers a graphics card with each PC purchase. The graphics card will be included with each base system. This is reassuring to PC buyers, as they can be confident they will receive a graphics card with their purchase.
About Micro Center
Micro Center operates twenty-five large computer and consumer electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and consumer electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service and pioneered 18-minute in-store pickup for online orders starting in 2009. Consumers can visit Micro Center's 25 stores from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.
Micro Center stores are located in:
Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. (2).
About ASUS & Micro Center Partnership
ASUS has partnered with Micro Center by launching the ASUS branded PC builder tool. It offers a streamlined easy-to-use interface to guide customers through the computer building process.
About ASUS
ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers, and is ranked by Laptop Mag as the best laptop brand in 2020. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation, and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2020 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.
