SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sapien.Network, a Web 3.0 social network for the next generation of human connection using crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse, has appointed Latif Nathani as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Nathani is an experienced executive, innovator and investor with a proven track record of success. Prior to Sapien, Mr. Nathani held senior roles at eBay, Microsoft and Symantec. In his new role, Mr. Nathani will lead all aspects of the day-to-day activities including product, operations, marketing, organizational development and culture.
Sapien is designed to enable people to reclaim control of their individual and collective digital personas through a system that is human-centric instead of algorithmically determined. Once fully launched, the Sapien platform will include community groups ('tribes") composed of "citizens" — collectively the Sapien Nation – which will be governed by first-of-its-kind NFT passport-holders.
"The future of the internet is being built on Web 3.0 through blockchain technology, and as our Chief Operating Officer, Latif will be instrumental for us to execute on Sapien's vision to be the social network of DAOs," said Rob Giometti, co-founder and co-CEO Sapien Network. "Sapien's goal is to create a scalable protocol that benefits human beings and our planet, in contrast to technology monopolies and financial structures that exploit people and our natural resources," added Mr. Giometti.
Sapien is creating a social network for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which are entities represented by rules encoded as a computer program that are transparent, controlled by the DAO members, and not influenced by a centralized government. On Sapien, every community will be a DAO, which will be equipped with the tools to govern their own community, mint their own tokens and own their collective assets.
"Sapien intends to become a new paradigm at the intersection of technology, community and commerce, that prioritizes people over algorithms and I am inspired to fully execute our strategy," said Mr. Nathani. "Throughout my career I have always believed that technology should be harnessed to help advance the human condition, while safeguarding the environment and delivering strong returns to investors," added Mr. Nathani.
Added Ankit Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of Sapien: "We are thrilled to have Latif join us as we build social technologies that preserve our agency and put humans first. He brings with him decades of proven business experience that will help us scale our operations and position Sapien for rapid growth."
Most recently, Mr. Nathani was the CEO of eBay India where he grew its business to nearly $500 million in gross merchandise volume, more than 5 million customers and co-led its sale to Flipkart. Previously, he co-founded eMemories.com (one of the first online picture sharing services) and two enterprise businesses at Microsoft, where he served for 15 years. He also led global consumer product marketing at Symantec for a consumer base exceeding 100 million users, and he spearheaded the naming and launch of Norton 360. Mr. Nathani has three decades of technology industry experience. He graduated with an MBA from City University and B.S. (Computer Science) from the University of Arizona in 1991.
About Sapien.Network
Sapien is the first Digital Nation in the metaverse, a Republic of DAOs powered by Sapien's first-of-its-kind NFT Passport. Our mission is to enable people to reclaim their agency by building sovereign communities focused on collective action and cooperative ownership.
