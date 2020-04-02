SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the leading digital adoption platform and Microsoft Corp. today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations realize the full value of their Microsoft investments by enhancing the integration and optimization of the companies' product and platform. Through this partnership, the companies will enable enterprise organizations to easily deploy WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 without an extension, giving their employees the power to utilize the technology efficiently and productively.
"As organizations across the globe are coping with a new business reality of an entire remote workforce, embracing the adoption of business technology across the organization is the only way to empower their employees to effectively utilize their daily technology stack. WalkMe transforms how companies utilize enterprise software throughout their organization - the technology becomes a seamless enhancement to productivity," said Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "Through this strategic partnership with Microsoft, it will be easier than ever for sales to increase productivity and efficiency and to realize the full potential of Dynamics 365 within their technology stack, at scale."
In order to manage the sales process end-to-end, sales organizations today implement multiple tools in the hope of providing a seamless selling experience. However, every new tool introduced to employees significantly hurts the digital sales experience and creates a dip in productivity. This is even more crucial as employees worldwide are now working from home, making traditional training and onboarding ineffective. WalkMe for Microsoft Dynamics brings value across the entire sales ecosystem by accelerating onboarding and adoption for employees, no matter where they are located, automates processes to drive efficiency and growth, and streamlines change management.
"We are excited to partner with WalkMe to drive digital adoption for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President - AI and ISV Engagement of Microsoft. "Technology is only as good as its end user, and in today's digital world we are committed to empowering users to fully employ their enterprise software."
WalkMe's platform will enable the creation of interactive, on-screen sequences to guide and engage users on Microsoft Dynamics 365. WalkMe's context-intelligent algorithm streamlines digital adoption internally and externally, ensuring that the right users receive the most accurate information exactly at the time requested.
"WalkMe is allowing ServiceNow to fully embrace digital at scale, adding to our existing instructor-led and on-demand video training to help keep pace with our exponential growth," said Mica Mayo, VP Business Operations at ServiceNow. "With WalkMe on Microsoft Dynamics, we are able to give our employees the guidance and in the moment support they need so they can spend more time focused on our customers."
WalkMe for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is available now. More information is available here.
About WalkMe
WalkMe provides a digital adoption platform that simplifies the user experience and drives action using insights, engagement, guidance and automation capabilities. Using deep analytics and automation, WalkMe's context-intelligent platform anticipates users' needs and provides help exactly when and where they need it. WalkMe is used by over 2,000 companies globally, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.walkme.com.
