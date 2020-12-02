REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable March 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 17, 2021.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.