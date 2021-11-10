DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMCC – the world's flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that Michael Saylor, the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy, will give a keynote interview at the upcoming Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) on November 18.
Michael Saylor, known for his advocacy and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology, will share his insights about the relationship and interactions between gold and cryptocurrencies. The session held under the title 'Gold versus Bitcoin: competition or coexistence?', will also look at how blockchain technologies are set to enhance the market structure and opportunities within the gold sector.
MicroStrategy is the largest independent publicly traded business intelligence company, and world's biggest corporate holder of bitcoin worth just over $7 billion.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "Michael Saylor's presence at this year's DPMC will not only offer a fascinating insight into the relationship between crypto and gold, but also shine a light on how ecosystems that mitigate human involvement behave in a safer, less corruptible manner vis-à-vis, the relationship between the challenges faced in the gold industry, and its de facto custodians and lobbyists. As someone who has taken a series of calculated risks and shown crypto to be one of the safest asset classes, Michael is also one of the main reasons why even the most resistant institutions have now come to accept that crypto is here to stay. I look forward to seeing DMCC and its Crypto Centre take a stronger lead in this space and to attract more like minded, forward thinking entrepreneurs and investors to Dubai."
Michael Saylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy, added: "Bitcoin is Digital Gold. It represents the first engineered money and is harder, smarter, faster, & stronger than Physical Gold. If you believe in sound money for the 21st century, you need to sell your Gold and buy Bitcoin."
The DPMC is held annually by DMCC, gathering public and private sector industry leaders from across the world to discuss the most important and impactful trends within the global precious metals industry. This year, DPMC is being held under the theme 'Disruption in the precious metals industry – technology, regulation and sustainability', and will examine the opportunities posed by each of these three crucial topics.
The event will take place in Almas Tower, DMCC's headquarter and a major commodity hub. To attend the event in person or via streaming, please click here.
