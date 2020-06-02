TYSONS, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent shortages of personal protective equipment PPE, medical equipment, medical technology and supplies have made it difficult and dangerous for healthcare workers, first responders, and front line workers to get the PPE and other items they need. Many organizations are also finding a confusing maze of unscrupulous sellers, unreliable products, production nightmares, transportation backlogs and no recourse for getting their money back when they run into problems with manufacturers overseas or overburdened supply chains.
With the traditional supply chains unable to fill the gap between production and consumption, MicroTech has formed a strategic partnership with Thermal Safety Systems to pioneer an agile-response business model that removes the uncertainty of access to PPE while reducing costs and risks for buyers.
Just-in-Time PPE Delivery is a novel approach that leverages supply-chain management to sync orders to suppliers with production and delivery schedules designed to meet customer's needs. Just-in-Time PPE Delivery has been used by both MicroTech and Thermal Safety Systems to satisfy the needs of many of their customers for years, but under these arduous conditions it became obvious that new strategies for optimizing Just-in-Time Delivery needed to be implemented. As a result, we've rethought the entire workflow of the business, leveraging not only available technology, but rethinking and redesigning everything from the delivery of raw materials to the delivery of finished products. These strategies involve multiple entities up and down the Just-in-Time supply chain.
Adapting our strategy and approach to a modified Just-in-Time PPE Delivery model ensures access to PPE, medical equipment and medical technology quickly while keeping costs low, resulting in:
- Improve supply management and constant inventory on hand to handle facilitate shipping
- Eliminate production pressure and increase quality control price stabilization (materials, labor, and shipping from China have increased, some by as much as 1000%)
- Anticipate and consolidate orders to reduce manufacturing and transportation costs
Risk-free orders are another game-changing aspect of the MicroTech-Thermal Safety Systems alliance. Under this partnership, the MicroTech financing department will fully fund PPE purchases, and collect on delivery (COD).
About Thermal Safety Systems: With over two decades of manufacturing, sourcing and shipping a diverse range of products, Thermal Safety Systems has an extensive trusted and fully vetted network of manufacturers in multiple countries manufacturing fully certified and tested PPE in high volumes. Robust transportation logistics avoid the backlogs to get PPE delivered in record time. PPE also dovetails perfectly with our fever scanning systems allowing us to offer a complete Corona Virus safety solution providing an additional level of protection to both customers and employees. Visit Thermal Safety Systems online at thermalsafetysystems.com to learn more.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had momentous success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech is a Prime Contractor on more than 25 Government-wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contracts (IDIQs). MicroTech has an incredibly robust leasing and financing division which allows them to enhance the capital needs of customers by providing alternative leasing and financing options to cover the full cost of assets. Visit MicroTech online at microtech.net to learn more. For purchasing information visit sales@microtech.net.