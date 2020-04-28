TYSONS, Va., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce their selection for a $11M Task Order award for The Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD-PA) to provide Information Management (IM) Mission Systems Support Services. The Task Order was awarded on the US General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70.
The Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (PA) is the principal staff advisory and assistant to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense for DoD public information, internal information, community relations, information training, and audiovisual matters. This Task Order will provide a range of application services that include the management of the Public Affairs Mission Application Enclave (PAMAE) and the implementation of innovative technologies. IM designs, develops, and maintains both public (external) and private (internal) web applications and relies heavily on imagery and multimedia technical support. It is anticipated that design, development and integration efforts will grow as Public Affairs' mission expands to meet the demands of social media, cloud storage, new and more complex development efforts and upgrades. Projects entail thorough requirements gathering and analysis, design, testing, development, implementation, maintenance, documentation, and project tracking.
"Assisting ATSD-PA with mission application support and development for approximately 200 internal customers and helping to maintain multiple public facing websites that are visited by thousands of users is critical," said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech. "We are proud to work with ATSD-PA on this critically important program and will continue to provide the very best application services that incorporate the implementation of innovative technologies and innovative management ideas and processes."
