- Conference call scheduled for today, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - Executed an amended and restated merger agreement with Global Fintech Holdings (GFH) with up to $15 million in funding to create global platform for fintech and telematics businesses - GFH has made significant progress in achieving its business goals since announcement of the signed merger agreement with MICT 8 weeks ago - MICT increasing its stake in mobile computing and telematics business