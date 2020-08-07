MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2020, on Friday, August 14, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results on Monday, August 17,2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
MICT invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888-298-5973. Callers from outside of the United States may access the call by dialing: from Europe (including the U.K.) +448-0818-90708, and from Israel +972-79-939-8931.
User pin: 4444
Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/.
A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: from Europe (including the U.K.) +448-0818-90708, and from Israel +972-79-939-8931.
User pin: 3333
About MICT, Inc.
MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"), a former subsidiary, in which MICT previously held a majority ownership interest that has since been diluted to a minority ownership interest. Micronet operates in the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.
Contact information:
Tel: (201) 225-0190
info@mict-inc.com