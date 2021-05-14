EASTON, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Manassas facility will focus on parts for waste and heavy equipment and will add in a road service department soon. With a huge parts department on hand, customers can order anything related to the refuse industry, including roll-off trucks, sweepers, tarps, plows and salt spreaders, compactors and balers, and sewer equipment. This location will also carry replacement and OEM parts for all heavy trucks and equipment. Our extensive inventory and knowledgeable parts staff will ensure our customer's equipment has minimum downtime.
"It's very exciting that after over 35 years in business Mid-Atlantic is opening a location in Manassas, VA", states CEO Jamie Varner. "While we've traditionally served Northern Virginia from Clinton, Maryland, this new location will enable us to provide a higher level of service our customers in Manassas and the surrounding area."
Manassas Branch Contact Information:
Branch Manager: Justin Galloway
Address: 10344 Balls Ford Road, Manassas, Virginia 20109
Phone: 703-479-4824
Hours of Operation: M-F 7am - 4pm
About Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems
With over 35 years in business, Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems is one of the most well-known waste and heavy equipment distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region. A leader in new and used sales, service and parts for waste equipment and heavy trucks since 1985, we are the one-stop shop for all heavy truck and waste equipment needs.
From refuse trucks, street sweepers, compactors and balers, sewer equipment, and heavy trucks, we offer new and used equipment, as well as top-notch service, fleet maintenance, preventative maintenance, and parts to keep our customers up and running. Mid-Atlantic is proud to partner with the top equipment manufacturers in the country to provide our customers with superior waste equipment and heavy equipment, including Heil, Tymco, Galbreath, and PACMAC.
Current Locations:
Corporate Headquarters - Easton, MD
Maryland Branches: Clinton, MD; Easton, MD
Virginia Branches: Chesapeake, VA; Hampton, VA; Manassas, VA; Salem, VA
Pennsylvania Branch: Pittsburgh (Cheswick), PA
For more information, please visit our website.
Media Contact
Karen Colony, kcolony@mawaste.com, +1 4433369975, kcolony@mawaste.com
SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems