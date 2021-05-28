FREMONT, Neb., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midland University, a private, liberal arts college providing relevant academic opportunities and a variety of athletic programs to students, recently announced the hiring of Courtney Thomsen to serve as its new Director of Athletics. Midland has 33 varsity sports and more than 900 athletes that Thomsen will oversee, making it the largest athletic program in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.
Thomsen comes to Midland after serving as Director of Athletics for Marymount California University (MCU) in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Under her guidance, the Mariners, a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and California Pacific Conference, have experienced exponential growth within the athletic department with the number of varsity sports rising to 16.
"Midland has been a strong competitor in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and the opportunity to be a part of the department and keep raising that standard is something that excites me," Courtney Thomsen said. "It's exciting to come into a department that has already been successful and help take it to the next level. The more research I did about Midland University and the Athletics Department, and the more I got to know the people, I knew this is where I wanted to be. I look forward to joining the Warrior family."
Prior to serving as an athletic director, she was head women's soccer coach at MCU and earned Cal Pac Coach of the Year honors twice. She also worked as MCU's Sports Information Director. Due to her vast experience, Midland strongly believes that Thomsen is the ideal fit for the position.
"Courtney will be an outstanding addition to our athletic department," Jody Horner, president of Midland University said. "Her knowledge and experience, as an athlete, coach, and administrator, will be invaluable to our program."
Thomsen will take over for current Director of Athletics Dave Gillespie, who will retire in June after serving as the university's Director of Athletics since 2013.
For more information on Midland University visit http://www.midlandu.edu. To learn more about Midland's athletic programs and offerings visit http://www.midlandu.edu/athletics.
About Midland University
Founded in 1883, Midland University is a liberal arts college providing relevant opportunities in more than 30 academic areas, four graduate programs, and a variety of professional studies programs to students at both their Fremont and Omaha locations. Recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as the ninth fastest-growing private, nonprofit baccalaureate institution in the country, Midland takes a modern approach to liberal arts education. Their innovative approach of working from the marketplace back provides students with the relevant skills to lead in the world with purpose.
