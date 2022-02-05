HAMDEN, Conn., Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. (MRA) announced the acquisition of New Haven Radiology Associates, PC. (NHRA) and Whitney Imaging sites. This acquisition enables Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. to continue expanding their footprint across the state, providing comprehensive imaging services to more Connecticut towns. With this acquisition, MRA has entered into a strategic partnership with RAYUS Radiology, which is the first together for both organizations.
In July 2021, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. also acquired Radiology Group PC. and with the acquisition of NHRA, Whitney Imaging and Whitney Imaging West, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. will now be able to offer more award winning imaging services to Hamden and the Greater New Haven area. These services include: CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, 3D Mammography & Women's Imaging, Hereditary Cancer Risk and X-Ray.
"With the acquisition of NHRA and Whitney Imaging sites we will once again, as one organization, continue on our promise to patients and the surrounding medical communities to bring the most advanced affordable imaging services available today to convenient locations that patients consider "Close to Home", focusing everything that we do to provide the best medical imaging experiences possible," says Tom Cappas, Chief Operating Officer at Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. Kim Tzoumakas, CEO of RAYUS Radiology shared, "We are thrilled to complete this partnership with key leaders in this market to provide quality care to the patients of this community."
Whitney Imaging, located at 2200 Whitney Ave Suite 120, and Whitney Imaging West, located at 2543 Dixwell Ave Suite 100, will operate with the same welcoming and friendly staff. "We are beyond excited to have Zenon Protopapas, M.D., and Frank M. Mele, M.D., from NHRA join the team at Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. Their collective experience, acclaim, and involvement in the Greater New Haven communities will be so reassuring to our patients and referring clinicians," says Cappas.
About Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.
Founded in 1955, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. is nationally recognized for its leadership and effective management practices. Proudly affiliated with the Hartford HealthCare network, the well-established organization is well known for its convenient, award winning medical imaging locations throughout Connecticut. Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC. currently manages and reads for over 24 imaging locations statewide. The practice is proud to provide patients and the medical community with the latest imaging technology and affordable imaging services available today. For more information, visit http://www.midstateradiology.com
About New Haven Radiology Associates, PC.
New Haven Radiology Associates, PC. is a professional organization in existence since 1960, providing diagnostic and therapeutic radiology and radiation oncology services for The Hospital of Saint Raphael and surrounding communities in the Greater New Haven Area. New Haven Radiology Associates, PC. constantly strives to provide high quality diagnostic and therapeutic sub-specialty imaging services in the Greater New Haven area.
About RAYUS Radiology
RAYUS Radiology is a leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long- term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit http://www.RAYUSradiology.com.
