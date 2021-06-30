MERIDEN, Conn., BRANFORD, Conn., and HAMDEN, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC (MRA) announces the acquisition of Radiology Group, P.C. This acquisition enables Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC to continue expanding their award winning imaging services to more convenient Connecticut locations.
In addition to providing the highest quality and affordable imaging services, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC can now offer patients in the Hamden and Branford areas more enhanced comprehensive continuity of imaging care that is carefully coordinated with their doctor.
"With the acquisition of Radiology Group, P.C. we will, as one organization, further the promise we have to our patients and the surrounding medical communities to provide the most advanced affordable imaging services available today. These imaging services are in convenient locations that patients consider "Close to Home", focusing everything that we do to ensure patients with the best medical imaging experiences possible," says Tom Cappas, MBA, MS RT (R)(MR) Director of Operations at Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.
Radiology Group, P.C.'s two convenient locations in Branford, CT and Hamden, CT will continue to provide imaging services with the same welcoming and friendly staff. Highly decorated and Board certified radiologist, Jay Sokolow, M.D. has joined Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC's team of esteemed Radiologists.
The imaging facility in Branford is located in the Stony Creek Medical Building at 6 Business Park Drive and the imaging facility in Hamden is located in the Whitney Medical Building at 2447 Whitney Avenue. The following comprehensive imaging services will be provided at these locations: Bone Density Testing (DEXA), CT Scan, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-Ray.
Radiology Group, P.C. was founded by Carl Pantaleo, M.D. over fifty years ago and was one of the first outpatient radiology practices in the state of Connecticut. From their very modest beginnings through today, Radiology Group P.C. earned a reputation for medical imaging excellence and accommodating patients by staying committed to their mission to always focus on providing outstanding accessible and affordable patient-centric imaging care and services.
Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC, founded in 1955 in Central Connecticut, has grown into a leading and well-established medical imaging practice, providing medical imaging services throughout the state of Connecticut. Nationally recognized for leadership, patient experience and effective management practices as well as being locally known for convenient imaging locations, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC provides patients and the medical community with the latest imaging technology and affordable imaging services available today.
