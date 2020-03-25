ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the continuing impact of the coronavirus, the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) has partnered with the InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum to present the 2020 Midwest Venture Showcase, opening online May 5, 2020. The online format will highlight Midwest companies seeking early-stage funding and offer an opportunity to connect with founders, angel investors and venture capitalists — as both MGCS and InvestMidwest have done for the past six decades combined. Registrants for the online event will have access to:
- 60-70 high-growth companies spanning the life sciences, healthcare, tech, agriculture and energy sectors
- Profile, executive summary and video presentation of each pre-selected company
- Profiles of 30-40 up-and-coming venture-ready companies from the Big 10's Tech Transfer offices
- A robust network of registered companies, angel investors, venture capitalists, technology transfer professionals and leading entrepreneurs
"Our objective, unchanged in our 40-year history, is to facilitate the flow of funding to entrepreneurial companies. While the impact of the coronavirus has led many early stage investors to focus on their current portfolio, they remain open to reviewing investment pitches," said David Brophy, professor of finance and founding director of MGCS. "Through our 2020 Midwest Venture Showcase, we are continuing to provide a link between curated participating companies and nationwide sources of seed and growth capital, fostering valuable connections."
The partnership between MGCS and InvestMidwest increases the number of companies in the showcase, providing a better experience for participants and creating a stronger platform to keep the greater Midwest investment and entrepreneurial community connected. Thanks to the partnership, the event will also feature 12 companies from the Capital Innovators tech accelerator's recent cohort.
"In our current climate, it's even more important that early-stage companies have a direct line of communication to angel investors, venture capitalists and leading entrepreneurs," said Phyllis Ellison, executive director of InvestMidwest. "Partnering with MGCS allows us to work together to facilitate more connections and ensure we maintain the momentum of investment in the Midwest, even when we cannot gather in person."
A registration fee of $100 is required for all attendees. To register and join us online, visit www.MidwestGCS.com.
The many sponsors of MGCS and InvestMidwest have provided valuable guidance and support as the 2020 event transitioned from a live event to an online platform. For more information regarding attendance or sponsorship, please visit www.MidwestGCS.com or email Mary Nickson (MGCS) or Phyllis Ellison (InvestMidwest).
About the Midwest Growth Capital Symposium
The Midwest Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) is the original university-based venture investment fair. First held in 1980, this decades-old event is the largest Midwest venture fair of its kind that brings together venture capital investors, angel investors, high-growth companies, university tech transfer officers and research faculty. MGCS is presented by the Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance and the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
About InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum
The InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum brings together high growth companies from across the Midwest that are seeking $1 million or more in equity investments in Life Science, Tech, and Ag/Food/Energy tracks. Celebrating 20 years, the annual spring forum attracts investors from across the country to meet with companies. InvestMidwest is managed by the Cortex Innovation Community, with strong support from the investment communities of St. Louis and Kansas City.