CANTON, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbert was previously the Regional Sales Manager and Process Dust Control Specialist at Midwest. He has developed and overseen programs to build, stabilize and minimize dust at large construction sites, building pads, large disturbed areas and unpaved roads. He also has expertise in Midwest's automotive shredder and tunnel boring products.
Steve Vitale, President of Midwest, stated, "Jeff shows an uncanny ability to manage complex dust control and soil stabilization installations. There are few who possess Jeff's knowledge about fines preservation and how that translates into solving geographic-specific challenges with extremely varied soil conditions."
Gilbert has more than 25 years in industrial sales and managed services experience. Prior to joining Midwest, he held various senior account executive positions with Struers, General Electric, and FedEx. Since joining Midwest in 2012, he has overseen projects for industrial settings, quarries, construction sites, oil and gas lease roads, military pads and mine haul roads. Gilbert has also managed sales for Midwest's anti-icing and de-icing products for industrial belting and material handling applications.
"If you asked me to define Jeff's value to Midwest's customers, it would be 'logistical and problem-solving scientist,'" commented Vitale. "You can't tackle stabilization projects like he has without having complete command of the customer's soil conditions, environmental and safety concerns, traffic load, and a whole host of other factors. He embodies our mantra: dust control down to a science."
Gilbert is a member of the Association for Iron & Steel Technology, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, Steel Manufacturers Association, and the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association.
Connect with Jeff Gilbert on LinkedIn.
About Midwest
Midwest is a pioneer in the fields of dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication and anti-/deicing products, having helped to found the industry almost 50 years ago. Since then, Midwest has constantly innovated in the field, always staying ahead of the competition with new breakthrough technologies.
