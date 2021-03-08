MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) announced a new contract with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) highlighting tiered discounts for hardware, software, and as-a-service offerings related to networks, wireless, server and storage. These competitive discounts are available to colleges, universities, K-12 districts as well as cities, states and local governments located throughout 47 states.
"We recognize that purchasing an end-to-end solution from a single vendor can be a challenge. The new HPE Data Center Virtualization and Modernization contract takes HPE offerings to the next level by including products from third-party partnerships and Hewlett Packard Pathfinder technology investments, which broaden HPE's portfolio providing customers with tested end-to-end solutions for emerging apps and use cases," remarked Jeffrey Hill, director of U.S. State, Local and Education Sales at HPE. "Customers can now make confident purchases with minimized risks, complexities, and costs of deploying multivendor products into the same ecosystem using the new contract. Our mission is to make doing business easy, which is why we've partnered with MHEC to offer our solutions and flexible payment options, such as leasing and as-a-service."
"Institutions of all sizes are seeing a shift in the balance of IT infrastructure spending from capital to operational expenditures with our data centers blended between on-premise equipment and the cloud," said Aric Kirkland, director of Desktop and Classroom Technology & interim director of Enterprise Support, at Eastern Michigan University. Kirkland who chaired the working committee that helped select HPE continued, "Having vendors that can provide total solutions, managing and providing training, support, maintenance, and professional services to our campuses is crucial."
HPE's network will provide larger access in the marketplace, including a larger network of resellers.
"It is important to our states to have competitive and cost-effective options for their technology purchases and services," stated Susan Heegaard, MHEC president. "We are pleased to be able to offer this contract broadly, for so many different entities within our Midwest region but also to the other regional compacts during such a challenging period in higher education."
Availability and options
For additional information on the MHEC – HPE Master Price Agreement, visit: MHEC's website.
(mhec.org/contracts/technology)
About the Midwestern Higher Education Compact
As an interstate compact, the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) brings together midwestern states to develop and support best practices, collaborative efforts, and cost-sharing opportunities. Through these efforts it works to ensure strong, equitable postsecondary educational opportunities and outcomes for all.
Member states of MHEC are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. See MHEC's website (MHEC.org/contracts) for more information about eligibility to participate in MHEC member states, or states in the New England Board of Higher Education, Southern Regional Education Board or the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.
About the HPE
Media Contact
Mary Roberson, Midwestern Higher Education Compact, +1 (612) 677-2765, maryr@mhec.org
SOURCE Midwestern Higher Education Compact