NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Doyle, a 25-year veteran of Ketchum, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer as Barri Rafferty, Ketchum's President and CEO for the past two-and-a-half years, is leaving the firm to head corporate communications at Wells Fargo. Rob Flaherty continues in his role as Chairman of Ketchum. Doyle will report to John Doolittle, Interim CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group.
Since joining the firm in 1995, Doyle has risen through the ranks of Ketchum. A graduate of Muhlenberg College, Doyle joined Ketchum in its Washington, D.C., office and was initially focused on issues and crisis management and public affairs. After a decade at Ketchum, during which he relocated to the firm's New York headquarters and led several global client engagements, he left to join NBC Universal as Vice President of Communications, Digital and International, before returning to the firm to launch Ketchum's Emanate brand. During his time as Managing Director of Emanate, the firm was named North American Agency of the Year by PRWeek. In 2009, Doyle returned to Ketchum and was named Director of the New York office in 2012 before being promoted to President of North America in April 2017.
Doyle has consistently championed diversity and inclusion throughout his career. He was instrumental in forming Ketchum's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Board and is the co-chairman of OPEN Pride, Omnicom's network that fuels the inclusion and success of its LGBTQ+ community. In March he was named to the national board of GLAAD, the world's leading organization dedicated to accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. Doyle also has held leadership roles representing Omnicom on steering committees and taskforces dedicated to diversity and inclusion within the World Economic Forum (WEF), including as one of the founding members of the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality.
"At Ketchum, we aspire to create a culture that celebrates learning, professional growth and an unwavering commitment to clients and work that matters, and I'm honored to lead the firm into our next chapter," said Doyle. "Barri and I have worked closely over the past few years on the transformation of Ketchum into a global communications consultancy that offers deep expertise into our clients' industries, while maintaining that commitment to our cultural priorities. I will continue to drive forward this strategy, to accelerate our commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, and to partner with my colleagues to bring ever-greater resources and value to our clients."
Flaherty said, "At Ketchum, we have cultivated and retained amazing talent for many years, which now allows us to turn to Mike for his leadership. At the same time, we are sad to see Barri leave us. She was a major contributor to our success for many years, and she helped develop an incredible management team that will continue to propel Ketchum forward under Mike's leadership. Wells Fargo is very fortunate to have attracted Barri to this important new role, and we wish her well."
Doolittle added, "Mike has prepared for this role over his long Ketchum career, having led major global client engagements in multiple offices, overseeing one of the firm's complementary businesses, and very successfully leading its North American operations. He also is a leader in driving for diversity and inclusion, and that is very important to us at Omnicom. We are excited to see all that he will accomplish in this global role."
Doyle's executive team includes Alan Banner, Global Chief Financial and Operating Officer; Esty Pujadas, President, International; Hilary Hanson McKean, President, Global Marketing and Complementary Businesses; Mark Hume, President, Europe; Michael O'Brien, President, Client Experience; and Craig Mersky, Chief Strategy Officer.
