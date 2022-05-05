JAM FINTOP announced the hiring of 35-year banking veteran Mike Harrington to lead growth and partnerships for the JAM FINTOP Network. The JAM FINTOP Network includes over 80 banks with over one trillion dollars of combined assets.
"I am incredibly excited to be part of the JAM FINTOP team as we engage with banks to help them navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of banktech and blockchain innovation," said Mike. He continued, "As a career banker I have witnessed firsthand the challenges that community banks experience every day to remain relevant and competitive with the large money center banks and nimble fintechs. I passionately believe in the JAM FINTOP mission to help community banks innovate and build modern tech stacks, and look forward to working with each of our partner banks and portfolio companies in the years ahead."
Matt Kelley, Director of the JAM FINTOP Network said, "I am thrilled to be working with Mike as we serve a growing network of JAM FINTOP banks that are looking to explore new technologies and find ways to innovate and build. His extensive operating experience inside of community and mid-size banks will provide incredible industry insights for our portfolio companies and Network banks."
Adam Aspes, a General Partner at JAM Special Opportunity Ventures ("JSOV"), said, "We are excited to add Mike's banking and regulatory experience to the JAM FINTOP team. It is important to have an industry veteran providing perspective to our bank partners as they prepare for a future that revolves around embedded lending, banking-as-a-service, artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital assets."
Prior to JAM FINTOP, Mike spent 35 years in various operating roles within the banking business. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, a $5 billion asset institution that recently completed a sale to WSFS Financial Corp. Before Bryn Mawr, he served in CFO roles at Susquehanna Bancshares and First Niagara Financial Group.
JAM FINTOP manages two venture capital funds. JAM FINTOP Banktech held a closing in April 2021 with $150 million of committed capital and has eleven portfolio companies. JAM FINTOP Blockchain has $164 million of signed subscriptions, one portfolio company and will hold a final close in June. For more information visit http://www.jamfintop.com.
About JAM FINTOP
JAM FINTOP brings together bank experts and seasoned fintech entrepreneurs to invest in companies changing the way financial institutions and their customers move, track, and interact with money. JAM has a 27-year history investing in public and private community banks, and FINTOP Capital is a leading fintech investor with over 140 years of collective experience.
