ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., announced the groundbreaking of Modera Creative Village, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the emerging Creative Village district of Downtown Orlando.
The eight-story midrise, which will feature 292 apartment homes and approximately 10,000 feet of ground-floor retail, is part of a master development effort to transform the former Amway Arena area into a vibrant, multidimensional environment in which to work, learn and live in the heart of Downtown Orlando. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2022.
"The momentum of Creative Village will produce a dynamic urban infill neighborhood with prime opportunity for immediate growth, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Eran Landry, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Creative Village will quickly become one of the most desirable places in the downtown market, and we're eager to offer a unique living experience."
Situated at the intersection of West Amelia Street and Ronald Blocker Avenue, Modera Creative Village will ultimately be bordered by a large public park, which will serve as the "Central Park" and provide connectivity to the numerous academic, employment and retail facilities in the immediate area. When complete, Creative Village will be among the most walkable locales in the city and already features excellent transit and bikeability.
Within downtown Orlando, residents will have walkable access to a wide variety of attractions, including a diverse range of museums, restaurants, boutique shops, nightlife options and parks. This includes Bobb Carr Theatre, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and several art galleries, which help create a rich cultural footprint.
Modera Creative Village will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with several design options to meet the needs of residents. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with outdoor social spaces, club-quality 24-hour fitness center with yoga area and fitness programming, clubroom, outdoor kitchen/dining area, private seating areas and outdoor courtyards. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers.
Apartment interiors will be delivered with a variety of features, including 42-inch custom cabinetry, solid-surface countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, stackable washers and dryers, designer fixtures and lighted mirrors at bath vanities. Select homes will include movable kitchen islands.
Modera Creative Village marks Mill Creek's second development community in Orlando, joining Modera Central. Modera Central, which is located in the South Eola neighborhood and home to the redeveloped University Club of Orlando, began leasing in 2018.
About Mill Creek Residential
Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 80 communities representing over 21,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Chalmers
LinnellTaylor Marketing
(303) 682-5001
samantha@linnelltaylor.com