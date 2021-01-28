FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millennium Memory Care (MMC) has opened the doors of its newest Alzheimer's and dementia residential care facility at 162 Hunt Road in Freehold, New Jersey. Like their other 4 locations, the new home specializes in challenging and difficult cases that are typically rejected by other facilities. The Grand Opening was held on Friday, December 18th, where Freehold's previous Mayor, Lester A. Preston, Jr., cut the ribbon during a small, safe, and socially distant ceremony.
MMC has four other locations in New Jersey including Holmdel, Monroe, Matawan and Ocean. All facilities operate under the direction of dementia and Alzheimer's care specialist Galina Markovich, ANP, RN, whose vision of offering personally tailored care in small facilities has proven enormously effective.
Ms. Markovich says:
"I am so proud of our staff at Millennium Memory Care for delivering person centered dementia care to our residents with challenging behaviors. With their high-quality training, they have learned to create genuine relationships with each resident by spending time and talking about what matters to them. Only with this type of approach and training can Millennium Memory Care manage difficult and challenging cases of dementia. With this, our fifth community, Millennium Memory Care grows to one of the largest groups of dementia care homes in New Jersey that specializes in behavioral cases."
With only 16 beds and a warm and homelike atmosphere, MMC is a refreshing alternative to the giant, hundred-plus bed facilities that are often the only choice for memory care. MMC takes a very holistic approach, creating programs tailored to the "whole" person, and incorporating knowledge and meaning from each individual's life story.
Director Markovich believes that the main ingredients of MMC's formula for success are her extensive experience in dementia care and therapeutic home environments, the custom-tailored holistic approach, and her expert, compassionate staff.
"We may not be able to cure the disease," she says, "but we can significantly improve the quality of the daily lives of our residents."
