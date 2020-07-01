BALTIMORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown collaborated with Pandora's designers and creative directors to codesign four dangle charms and an earring sold as a single stud as part of the range of new Pandora Me jewelry, inspired by Brown's vision of summer. A starfish, pineapple, flamingo, ocean wave and sea turtle are the symbols Brown chose to bring to life in her co-creations. Brown said she loved the process of co-creating the bold and colorful charms for the Pandora Me 2020 range.
"All of the symbols I chose are my absolute favorite parts of summer and each charm holds a fun memory or meaning to me."
Millie Bobby Brown's co-created charms and earring are limited edition and only available for six months, from July 2 until December 2020.
"To be a Pandora Me ambassador means the world," Brown said. "From a very young age, I've always been a very big fan of Pandora, so it's a dream come true to continue to work with a brand that's all about self-expression through style."
Pandora designers and VP Creative Directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli worked closely with Brown to transform a mood board of her summer vision to the Pandora Me jewelry collection.
"Millie Bobby Brown has great energy; she is very spontaneous and has a clear point of view. She is a passionate young woman who loves to tell stories and has no fear of self-discovery. She perfectly represents all that Pandora Me is about."
Each Pandora Me charm, hand-finished in sterling silver with colorful cubic zirconia, can be added to Pandora Me bracelets, safety pin brooch and a new Pandora Me necklace. Earrings in this collection are sold as single studs, allowing for dynamic styling and self-expression.
Local prices from $10-$175 USD | $15-$195 CAD.
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.