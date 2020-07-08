NEW YORK, LONDON and SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of music fans and industry professionals are set to watch the inaugural International Indie Music Season (IIMS), China's largest ever music industry event. IIMS, a three-month programme launching 17 July 2020, will open with three days of online panels, presentations and music showcases, providing a platform for the global music business to meet and exchange ideas. Pioneering music technology company MQA will be one of the key international strategic partners for the event.
Moderated by CEO Mike Jbara, MQA will be hosting a panel on 19 July titled "Tech and lifestyle trends driving music innovation." The panel will cover topics including disruptive technology, global and regional trends, with market insight from the following executives:
- Long Ji – Senior Product Manager, Xiami Music
- June Ip – VP, Global Marketing, Lenbrook
- Sam Sterling – Managing Director, Greater China and Japan, AKQA
Alibaba-owned Xiami Music became the first music service in China to adopt MQA's audio technology in 2019. By choosing MQA to power its service, Xiami Music has established itself as the audio quality market leader in China, and the innovation has been enthusiastically received by music fans. Lenbrook's family of brands includes NAD, Bluesound and PSB Speakers, offering high-quality and affordable home hi-fi solutions and connected speakers. Bluesound has a physical and online presence in China, including a dedicated experience room recently unveiled in Shanghai. AKQA is a leading design and innovation agency, with an established global presence and a Shanghai studio which opened in 2007.
MQA CEO Mike Jbara commented, "Whether you are a music fan, an artist, or an industry professional, you will find much to learn and love about the IIMS programme. We are grateful to be included in this celebration of music and the wellbeing of artists at this time, and would like to thank our partners on the panel and our great group of partners in China. The pace and appetite for innovation in the region inspires us."
"We are delighted to welcome MQA, the high-quality brand and technology company, as a participant of China's biggest ever music industry event – the 2020 International Indie Music Summit (IIMS)," added Shen Jia, CEO, Kanjian Music. "As the industry looks to develop their reopening strategies, China's huge audiences and fast moving market are becoming a focus for the international music business. Kanjian Music, together with Music Ally China, thank MQA for their support and participation in the event, and look forward to leveraging our extensive business network and wide-ranging services to support the further expansion of their business in China."
IIMS is supported by China's National Foreign Cultural Trade Base and National Copyright Trade Base, and organised by China's leading music services company, Kanjian Music. An audience of millions will be watching the IIMS opening events online, and learning about the latest trends in culture, music, tech and media. More than 100 panellists from 28 countries will take part in the programme, with 100+ independent artists performing showcases. The event will be broadcast on the following channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Periscope, Radio.cn, Weibo Live, Migu Music, Migu Video, Toutiao, Xigua Video, Huya, BiliBili, Maoyan, Kilakila, Chongchong Live, Youku, Wasu TV, Bailing, Douyin, Mafengwo, Changba and CIBN.
Join the MQA panel (4.15pm China Standard Time on Sunday 19 July) and other panels on the following platforms:
About MQA
Using pioneering scientific research into how people hear, the MQA team has created a technology that captures the sound of the original studio performance. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream or download, while also being backward compatible, so you can play MQA music on any device. MQA's award-winning technology is licensed by labels, music services and hardware manufacturers worldwide and is certified by the RIAA. MQA is a UK-based private company.
Visit www.mqa.co.uk for more information and www.bobtalks.co.uk for deeper technical detail.
About Kanjian Music
Kanjian Music provides industry-leading music services, comprehensive rights management tools and solutions and strategic business advice to the international music industry, helping more than 7,000 labels and 200,000 artists to reach more than 1 billion listeners worldwide. Kanjian Music leverages technology on a global scale to help to bring together music artists, fans and brands to the largest consumer market in the world – Asia.
Visit www.kanjian.com for more information.
