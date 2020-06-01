MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Van Severen, S.C., a criminal defense law firm based in Milwaukee, WI, continues to expand its Wisconsin footprint. On June 1, 2020 the firm hired criminal defense attorney Conner Helvig. Additionally, the firm announced the opening of its Port Washington, WI office.
Matthew Meyer, co-founder of the firm, expressed his excitement: "We've always been dedicated to helping people in tough situations. With the addition of Conner and the Ozaukee County office, we'll be in an even better position to do that. I'm looking forward to what the future holds for our firm." Meyer indicated the firm is exploring further expansion options throughout Wisconsin. "Opening up offices in various counties allows us to help on a local level. Not everyone can easily drive to our main office in Milwaukee."
This is the second round of expansion for the firm in 2020. In March, the firm moved to a larger office in the Third Ward neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI after Gregory Isaac joined the team.
About Meyer Van Severen, S.C.
Meyer Van Severen, S.C. began serving clients facing criminal and drunk driving charges throughout Wisconsin in 2015. The criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen defend drunk driving, violent crime, firearm, homicide, child abuse, drug, domestic violence, property, and sexual assault cases. The firm handles cases at both the trial and appellate level. Prior to Mr. Helvig, the firm consisted of Matt Meyer, Ben Van Severen, Matt Last, and Gregory Isaac. Individuals seeking representation can contact Meyer Van Severen, S.C. directly at (414) 270-0202.
For more information, please visit https://milwaukee-criminal-lawyer.com
Contact
To learn more about Meyer Van Severen, S.C., please contact
Matthew Meyer, Partner
316 N. Milwaukee Street, Ste. 200
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Office: (414) 270-0202
240708@email4pr.com